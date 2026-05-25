True Liverpool stance on sacking Slot, hiring Iraola CONFIRMED as coaching change agreed – Exclusive

Sources have exclusively told TEAMtalk what Liverpool decision-makers are really thinking about sacking Arne Slot and appointing Andoni Iraola amid an imminent change to the coaching set-up.

Arne Slot’s camp remain fully convinced he will still be Liverpool head coach next season and we can confirm that one of his closest confidants is now set to join him at Anfield.

Sources have confirmed that Feyenoord assistant coach Etienne Reijnen has agreed to move to Liverpool after previously being unable to join Slot’s staff when the Dutchman first arrived at the club in 2024.

Reijnen was initially prevented from making the switch due to work permit complications, but TEAMtalk understands those issues have now been resolved and Slot has successfully persuaded Liverpool’s hierarchy to approve the appointment.

The highly-rated Dutch coach has played a key role behind the scenes at Feyenoord, specialising in analysis, tactical preparation and technical coaching, while also being heavily involved in set-piece strategy.

Sources close to Slot’s camp indicate the Liverpool boss has long wanted Reijnen alongside him in England and views him as an important addition ahead of a crucial second season at Anfield.

Despite growing external pressure during parts of the campaign, TEAMtalk understands Slot and those around him have consistently believed Liverpool intended to continue with the Dutchman into next season.

Liverpool’s hierarchy publicly confirmed an end-of-season review would take place following a frustrating campaign which ultimately ended without silverware, leading to growing speculation surrounding Slot’s long-term future.

However, sources indicate the internal stance at Anfield has always been that Slot would be given further time – provided Liverpool secured Champions League qualification.

TEAMtalk understands that objective was viewed internally as the key benchmark and once it was achieved, confidence grew significantly that the club would continue backing the former Feyenoord boss.

Slot himself is understood to be appreciative of the support he has received from Liverpool’s hierarchy during a difficult campaign, although sources close to the Dutchman acknowledge he is fully aware another trophyless season would intensify pressure considerably among both supporters and decision-makers.

Liverpool did assess alternative managerial situations during the season as part of their wider strategic review.

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Liverpool not expected to push button on Andoni Iraola

TEAMtalk can reveal the club discussed the possibility of making a move for Andoni Iraola amid the Bournemouth boss’ outstanding work on the south coast.

However, despite admiring Iraola’s profile, Liverpool are not currently expected to open talks with the Spaniard.

The Reds also chose against making any serious attempt to rival Chelsea for Xabi Alonso, despite the Bayer Leverkusen boss being admired internally at Anfield for a considerable period.

Instead, TEAMtalk understands Liverpool’s focus is now firmly shifting towards supporting Slot with structural and coaching additions ahead of next season with Reijnen’s arrival viewed as part of that process.

The expectation inside Slot’s camp remains clear: Liverpool fully intend for him to lead the club into the next campaign, with preparations already accelerating behind the scenes.

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