Rumoured moves for Darwin Nunez and Rodrygo have been cleared up

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has delivered a decisive double update on speculation Liverpool could sell Darwin Nunez to Atletico Madrid and sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo as his replacement.

Nunez has been made to take a backseat since Arne Slot took charge, with the Uruguayan afforded just two starts across all competitions so far this season.

With Diogo Jota establishing himself as Slot’s preferred option, surprise claims from Spanish outlet Fichajes have stated Nunez could be sold to Atletico Madrid.

In turn, the same outlet have also talked up Liverpool making a move for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo who’d serve as Nunez’s replacement.

But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, speculation on both of those fronts is well wide of the mark.

“It’s difficult for me even to comment on the Rodrygo and Darwin Nunez rumours, guys… I don’t even know where these links are coming from,” wrote Romano in his Daily Briefing. “Nunez to Atletico Madrid, Rodrygo to Liverpool… trust me, now it’s all completely quiet.

“There are no negotiations or talks for these players, Nunez is completely focused on Liverpool and Atletico just spent €75m plus add-ons on Julián Alvarez two months ago.”

Where did Nunez/Rodrygo rumours come from?

It is fair to say Liverpool’s change of manager has not benefitted Nunez thus far.

Jota is Slot’s go-to centre-forward and the more patient and controlled style of play now being seen is not a natural fit for Nunez who thrives on the counter.

Nonetheless, there is no suggestion Nunez is unhappy at Liverpool and Slot has also hinted the frontman will receive more minutes with the fixtures coming thick and fast.

Speaking in a press conference last month, Slot said: “He will get his chance in the near future. We play a lot of games, he’s fitter and fitter now, and understands day by day what we expect from him. But he is in competition with Diogo [Jota], who in my and our opinion, has done really well.

“As long as he brings his work rate in for the team and we bring him enough in positions, I’m 100 percent sure he or Diogo or one of the others will score his goals.”

The speculation surrounding Rodrygo stems from the summer arrival of Kylian Mbappe. With Vinicius also at the club and Brazilian wonderkid Endrick waiting in the wings, Rodrygo may not be as vital as he once was to Los Blancos.

Nevertheless, Rodrygo has started nine out of a possible 10 matches for Real Madrid this season. Clearly, the 23-year-old still has a huge part to play for Carlo Ancelotti and co.

Tchouameni to Liverpool / Salah moves ruled out

In other news, Liverpool continue to be linked with making a move for Rodrygo’s Real Madrid teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Reds attempted to sign the French midfielder while on the books at Monaco back in 2022 and reports claim they could succeed at the second time of asking next summer.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been told that Mo Salah will not move to another European side amid rumours of interest from Real Madrid and PSG.

Per journalist Graeme Bailey, only two outcomes are in play – Salah signs a new deal or moves to Saudi Arabia when his contract expires at season’s end.

Finally, Manchester United are reportedly accelerating plans to sign Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson who is also on Liverpool’s radar. The Reds have been linked with making a move in January and a bidding war could erupt.

Darwin Nunez Liverpool spell in numbers