As the fallout to Mohamed Salah’s extraordinary interview on Saturday night continues, David Ornstein has dropped a major update on the Liverpool legend’s future, while Arne Slot has also responded to whether the Egypt winger has played his final game for the club.

Slot has been dropped from Tuesday night’s trip to Inter Milan in the Champions League, in the wake of his comments that appeared to question Slot’s authority following Saturday’s draw at Leeds, and has led to fevered debate over which of the two could leave Anfield first.

Ornstein drops Salah truth bomb

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has delivered a revealing update when it comes to the speculation surrounding what Liverpool plan to do with talismanic forward Mohamed Salah, despite his axing from Arne Slot’s squad.

Salah is headline news right now on the back of his explosive comments in the aftermath of being benched for the third consecutive match on Saturday.

The outburst very quickly pointed towards the Anfield legend looking for a way out of the club in January, with a switch to the riches on offer in the Saudi Pro League the likeliest of destinations.

Following his outburst, Salah has been completely left out of the squad for the Champions League clash with Inter Milan on Tuesday night. And, if the same fate befalls him for the weekend clash with Brighton, it could be that the attacker never plays for the club again.

However, Ornstein paints a different picture when it comes to Salah’s future and insists Liverpool are not actively looking to offload the attacker and are instead keen for him to remain on Merseyside, despite his rant.

Slot ‘no clue’ over Salah future

Arne Slot has reacted to Mohamed Salah’s incredible interview, while speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Inter Milan.

The Dutchman has dropped the Anfield legend for the game at the San Siro following his outburst, and admits he is unsure whether Salah will play for the club again.

Slot said, when asked if his relationship with Salah has broken down: “We let him know that he’s not travelling with us so that was the only communication that there has been from us to him.

“Of course, before Saturday, the two of us have spoken a lot. Sometimes longer, sometimes shorter. That’s not the way I feel [that relationship has broken down] but he has the right to feel how he feels things. I haven’t felt that at all – until Saturday evening, for sure.

“When I didn’t play him, usually players don’t like the manager that much but he was very respectful to my staff, to his teammates and he trained really hard.

“So, to an extent, it was a surprise to me when I heard after the game that he gave the comments that he gave.

“Like I said, it’s not the first time and won’t be the last time that when a player doesn’t play, that he says something similar to what he did. My reaction to that is also clear. He isn’t here tonight.”

Asked if Salah has played his last game for the club: “I have no clue. I cannot answer that question at this moment in time.”

Fans backing Salah over Slot

The vast majority of Liverpool fans are taking the side of Mohamed Salah following his extraordinary outburst against the club and manager Arne Slot, and while FSG appear to be ready to back the Dutchman, talk that he will soon face the sack is also gathering renewed pace.

Despite Ornstein’s comments, speculation continues to mount over a Saudi switch for Salah, while Slot’s future is also in question after another poor result from the Reds at Leeds on Saturday.

Whether or not Salah’s ‘powerplay’ brings the issue of sacking Slot to a head remains to be seen, although it appears that Liverpool fans know exactly who they would choose if it came to the club legend or he current manager.

Taking to X, one supporter wrote: “I’ll sacrifice the manager before I ever sacrifice Mo Salah, not bothered what anyone else thinks.”

In reply, someone stated: “We stand with Mohamed Salah. Treated unfairly these last few weeks; the fact that he thinks someone doesn’t want him at the club is truly concerning. By the looks of it, the players have lost full faith in the management team.”

A third stated: “I stand by Mohamed Salah over Arne Slot,” while a fourth added: “Salah then, Salah now, Salah forever.”

