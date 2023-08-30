Trusted source reveals Liverpool ‘negotiations opened’ to sign box-to-box midfielder in proposed €35m deal

Liverpool are reported to now be ‘in negotiations’ with a European heavyweight to sign a highly-rated midfielder before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is keen to get one more midfielder on board as the clock clicks down on the summer window, with Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch his top target.

The Netherlands international has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot with the reigning Bundesliga champions and is said to have been told by Thomas Tuchel that he can move on.

And now, a report from David Ornstein of The Athletic claims that Liverpool are in talks over the permanent signing of Gravenberch.

He adds that while a deal is ‘not guaranteed to happen’, both clubs are ‘discussing a price’ and that the 21-year-old is pushing for the move.

However, if Bayern are to let Gravenberch leave, they are keen on getting Fulham’s Joao Palhinha on board first.

The Cottagers star, who has previously been a target for the Reds, is said to be keen on an exit this summer and could be bound for Bavaria.

READ MORE: The top 20 sides in European football per money made from player sales: Chelsea top, Brighton make top four

Gravenberch to fill final piece of midfield puzzle for Klopp

As for Klopp, the German wants more of a dynamic box-to-box midfielder in his engine room to add to the mix of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo.

Klopp’s hand was forced into the market again after the surprise exits of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League.

Their exits followed the departures of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers.

As for Gravenberch, the young midfielder has scored only once in 34 games for Bayern. However, prior to that, he excelled at Ajax where he notched 12 times in 103 outings, earning a €23m move to Germany in the process.

If the proposed move goes through, Gravenberch could make his Liverpool debut in Sunday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa at Anfield.

READ MORE: Man Utd formulate cheeky plan to beat Liverpool to ‘top target’ Ten Hag has wanted all summer