Truth bomb dropped on Salah PSG negotiations, as Liverpool contract saga risks turning ugly

The truth behind Salah's links to PSG has emerged

A trusted source has revealed what’s really going on between Mohamed Salah and PSG amid claims the Liverpool winger is ‘actively engaging’ in discussions over a free transfer to Paris.

It’s common knowledge Mohamed Salah is in the final year of his contract at Anfield. What is also well known is the Egyptian winger would love to extend his stay on Merseyside.

Salah spoke candidly in aftermath of Liverpool’s 3-2 victory over Southampton two weekends ago. The 32-year-old admitted he was disappointed at not yet receiving an official offer to extend, while also declaring there’s “no club” quite like Liverpool.

But for as long as a new deal remains unsigned, speculation Salah’s future lays away from Liverpool will continue to swirl. What’s more, we are now less than a month away from January 1 – the date from which Salah can sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides.

One club seeking to do just that is PSG, according to claims from French outlet L’Equipe. They stated on Sunday night that Salah is now ‘actively engaging’ in discussions over a move to Paris.

As a result, he was described as being ‘closer than ever’ to leaving Liverpool and with the player set to be offered a lucrative contract to move to France at the season’s end.

But according to a fresh update from trusted reporter Ben Jacobs, talk of a move to PSG is merely a tactic by Salah and his camp to ramp up the pressure on Liverpool.

Taking to X, Jacobs wrote: “Understand PSG are not currently negotiating with Mo Salah.

“Salah has a long-standing friendship with Nasser Al-Khelaifi, but the French champions haven’t made any approach to date.

“Several sources believe Salah is using PSG to put pressure on Liverpool.”

Could Salah powerplay backfire?

Salah has already received criticism for speaking out about his contract situation two weekends ago.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher branded Salah “selfish” when reasoning the winger should not have made headlines with his comments ahead of a week in which Liverpool squared off in gigantic clashes with Real Madrid and Manchester City.

“The most important thing is Liverpool winning the Premier League,” declared Carragher. “That is more important than any of those players, and if he continues to put comments out or his agent keeps putting cryptic tweets out, that’s selfish, that’s thinking about themselves and not the football club.”

Jacobs’ comments – in which he claims Salah and his camp are “using PSG to put pressure on Liverpool” – suggest the player is taking a more hands-on approach to giving Liverpool the hurry-up.

Drumming up false interest in an effort to put the squeeze on Liverpool is not a tactic that is likely go go down well with the club.

Nonetheless, the overwhelming opinion among Liverpool’s fanbase is and will continue to be they want Salah to stay.

