Claims that Virgil van Dijk is ready to accept a ‘surprise offer’ to join PSG and commit what has been branded the ‘ultimate betrayal’ at Anfield have been cleared up by a trusted French journalist – while the Liverpool captain’s saintly image has been questioned by a controversial pundit.

The Dutchman is one of three big stars at Anfield who fall out of contract this summer alongside Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. And with all three players proving major factors in the success Liverpool have enjoyed down the years, the fact that all three can leave on free transfers in just 104 days is a cause for major concern at Anfield.

The Merseysiders have at least made moves to try and convince all three stars to stay. However, with the clock ticking down on their deals and with no agreement yet to be reached, speculation that all three will move on to pastures new has reached fever pitch in recent days.

To that end, Robbie Fowler has already shared his thoughts on how Liverpool will cope in the wake of all three players departing Anfield at the season’s end.

Now claims Van Dijk could depart have gathered pace. Reports in Spain citing ‘sources close to the player’ state that ‘negotiations between PSG and Van Dijk’s entourage are already advanced’ and that the Ligue 1 giants are ‘willing to offer him a lucrative contract and an ambitious project’.

Furthermore, it is claimed Van Dijk was ready to accept the ‘surprise offer’ and commit what has been deemed the ‘ultimate betrayal’ at Anfield with his ‘mind now set on Paris’.

However, Foot Mercato journalist Josue Casse insists that ‘there is no link between PSG and Van Dijk’.

Clearing up the rumours, he wrote on X: ‘To date, and contrary to rumours in the English press, there is no link between PSG and Virgil van Dijk The Reds defender’s contract is out, and rumours are rife, but nothing has happened regarding the capital club.

‘PSG currently boasts a central defensive line that combines experience (Marquinhos) with youth (Beraldo, Pacho). The discussion in the corridors of Anfield was in no way linked to his future.’

Van Dijk’s image questioned by pundit

Van Dijk has also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich over the last few days, and did provide an update on his Anfield future in the build-up to the Carabao Cup final.

“Before the end of the season there’s going to be news.

“As long as I’m fully committed and have my full focus on the task ahead, and I love the club, that’s the main thing. That’s who I am.”

Sources have explained to us that the initial offer to Van Dijk, initially put to his representatives in November, remains on the table and there remains a belief at Anfield that the defender will stay.

However, until the ink is dried and an agreement fully signed, speculation will undoubtedly continue over the player’s future.

In the meantime, pundit Simon Jordan has questioned the ‘role model’ image that Van Dijk likes to portray at Anfield, explaining on talkSPORT how the player’s saintly image is something of a falsehood, given the player was in secret talks over a move to Liverpool from previous club Southampton before news eventually became official.

Jordan then added that he would not necessarily take the Reds’ captain’s words at face value, adding that he is a “33-year-old man, not a child, not a 17-year-old graduate coming out of an academy”.

Host Jim White then asked Martin Keown if he believed Van Dijk when he stated he has “genuinely” no idea over whether he will stay or not.

“You have to believe that because he’s not completely certain. Jim, what happens is, as you get the other side of January [transfer window], the door opens, and all sorts of offers come through,” Keown replied.

Van Dijk’s future is understandably a topic of hot debate in his native Netherlands and national team coach Koeman was also asked for his thoughts on the Liverpool captain’s next contract.

“Whether he signs there [a new contract with Liverpool] or signs with another big club, that’s all fine with me…

“We’ll see what happens and what I understand from Virgil, he’s still looking for the level where he is now.”

