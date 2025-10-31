Liverpool have been told they should give serious consideration to cashing in on Mo Salah if a fresh chance to sell the Egyptian emerges in the January window, and, amid renewed talk of a £150m move away, one club’s former director of football has revealed the likelihood of a spectacular transfer coming off.

Whatever happens next for Salah, the 33-year-old has written himself into Liverpool folklore off the back of a brilliant eight-season stint at Anfield. Having scored a hugely impressive 249 goals in 414 games for the Reds, the Egyptian currently sits third on their all-time top goalscorers list.

Having signed a new two-year deal at Anfield in April off the back of, arguably, his best season yet in Liverpool colours, the Reds safeguarded themselves against the loss of the talismanic star as a free agent, and with clubs in Saudi Arabia ready to offer the player riches beyond his wildest dreams and make him the new face of the Saudi Pro-League.

However, since that new deal at Anfield was inked, Salah’s form has taken a dramatic nosedive, and just four goals have been notched by the player so far this season.

And in the wake of that loss of form, fresh speculation this week has suggested a January move back to his homeland, with Cairo-based Al-Ahli, could be back on the cards amid talk of a £150m offer that ‘remains on the table’.

But while the Saudi side’s former director of football has moved to play down that speculation – more on that later – Liverpool fans do seem unanimous that the time may be right for the Reds to finally sell the man affectionately known as the Egyptian King.

“It’s time to retire a club legend,” one fan demanded on X, while another replied: “The goals will start flowing again for Salah, but at 33, from a purely professional standpoint, LFC should consider cashing in.”

Another agreed, adding: “This is the right time to secure the bag, bro. There is nothing else left for you at Liverpool. Accept the offer and secure that bag.”

A fourth chimed in: “Bro had better leave. He’s got nothing else to prove to anyone,” another added.

A fifth fan suggested a £150m windfall for Liverpool right now could save their season, adding: “That might just save them in January tbh, having 150 mil to spend + whatever they have left to rejuvenate the squad is massive.”

Will Salah leave Liverpool for Al-Ahli?

Adding to speculation that Salah’s time at Anfield could soon be drawing to a close, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey revealed earlier this month that Liverpool know they’re in the ‘endgame’ over the Egyptian and having raised the possibility of him leaving before his deal expires in June 2027.

Whether an Egyptian side could fund both Salah’s wages and the sort of money being touted remains open to some debate and given the lack of investment down recent years, the Egyptian Premier League is an even weaker product than the Saudi Arabian one.

Either way, amid talk that Al-Ahli are open to trying to persuade the faltering Premier League champions to cash in, their former director of football, Sayed Abdel Hafeez, has moved to play down the speculation.

“Mohamed Salah is a very big star and has done things that are difficult for any player in the Arab world to do. He’s focusing on his professional career,” Hafeez told MBC Egypt, via Sport Witness.

“Linking Salah to Al-Ahly is a media effort, and he’s a player who has honoured Egyptian football and all Arabs. Let’s talk realistically. Salah renewed his contract with Liverpool months ago.

“There is no official at Al-Ahly who talked about this matter. This matter was only circulated in the media. We will focus on the team’s priorities. I wish Salah success.”

Despite that, Wayne Rooney has been critical of both Salah and his fellow Reds star Virgil van Dijk, suggesting both may now see their careers tail off at the same time.

“This can happen to teams and it can get them and it will creep up and then all of a sudden you’re like ‘where did that come from?'” the legendary striker said on the BBC’s ‘The Wayne Rooney Show’ after Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Brentford.

“You’re probably sitting here thinking three or four weeks ago, no one saw this coming. And it’s hit them quick, it’s hit them hard, and they’re struggling to find a way out of it.

“This is the time where the manager, the leaders in the team need to figure it out very quickly. I’m a bit unsure. Van Dijk and Salah have signed new deals and whatever, but I don’t think they’ve really led that team this season.”

Asked to explain that further, Rooney said the pair’s body language right now looks all wrong.

“Just performances and body language. I think body language tells you a lot. I think we’re seeing a slightly different body language from the two of them.

“They are the top two players in that side, and if their body language isn’t right, that affects everyone else. Liverpool are in a bad place at the minute and when that happens, I can’t explain it. It’s so difficult, you don’t know how to get out of it.

“You concede a goal and straight away you’re thinking ‘here we go again’. It’s such a hard thing to get out of. The best thing is to simplify things for each player and the manager. Simplify the performances with what you’re doing. Normally, if you’ve got better players, you win the game, but it’s not that easy.”

