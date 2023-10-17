Tuchel blunder sees stunning Liverpool move for world class Bayern midfielder take shape

Thomas Tuchel’s alleged mishandling of Jamal Musiala has opened the door for Liverpool to swoop, though a familiar foe will provide heavyweight competition, per a report.

Liverpool signed four brand new midfielders over the summer as Jurgen Klopp presided over a sweeping midfield rebuild.

However, talk of a fifth addition since the summer window closed has ramped up over the last seven days. A January swoop for Fluminense battler Andre has been heavily touted.

But according to German publication BILD, the Reds have their eyes on an even sexier prize.

BILD described Liverpool as long-term admirers of Bayern ace Jamal Musiala. Despite being just 20 years of age Musiala is already among the leading central midfielders in world football.

Musiala slipped through Chelsea’s grasp when leaving the Blues’ academy for Bayern Munich in 2019. Since that time, Musiala has gone on to establish himself as a shining light for both club and country.

Musiala was one of very few in Germany’s squad to emerge with any credit during the Qatar World Cup. He is a player new Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann intends to build his side around ahead of a home European Championships in 2024.

However, according to BILD, Musiala’s situation at club level isn’t all smooth sailing.

They report manager Tuchel’s frequent chopping and changing in his team selections is beginning to irk Musiala.

Tuchel tinkering opens door to Liverpool, Real Madrid

In the report’s words, Musiala ‘has to repeatedly come to terms with having to go to the bench after good performances.’

An example of the above in action includes Musiala being the star of the show in Bayern’s recent 2-1 win over Copenhagen in the Champions League.

But in the following Bundesliga clash with Freiburg, Musiala was relegated to the bench as Tuchel recalled Thomas Muller for the attacking midfield role behind Harry Kane.

It’s a situation that’s described by BILD as ‘dangerous’ for Bayern. The reason why is twofold, with the first being the fact Liverpool and Real Madrid are hovering.

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly had Musiala in his crosshairs for a ‘long time’. Frequent Champions League foe, Real Madrid, are also expected to be in the mix in the event Musiala and Bayern part ways.

The second reason Tuchel’s handling of Musiala is troublesome for Bayern regards his contract situation.

Musiala is under contract until 2026, though given the player’s rising stock in world football, Bayern intend to tie the midfielder down to a new and improved deal.

However, talks over a new contract have been ‘suspended’ and Musiala and his camp now wish to see ‘how the club develops’ before re-entering discussions.

It’s then claimed Musiala effectively wishes to know whether he’s going to be Bayern’s star man moving forwards. If the rotation continues, it’s suggested contract talks aren’t likely to end well.

The report concludes Musiala is ‘too polite’ to express his anger publicly. As such, we’re unlikely to see a public fall-out between Musiala and Bayern.

Nonetheless, with Liverpool and Real sniffing around, Bayern are playing a dangerous game with their newest ‘jewel’.

Another Bayern star believed to be on Liverpool’s radar is winger Leroy Sane…

EURO PAPER TALK: Liverpool green light to seal club-record €92m deal with Ukrainian swoop the trigger; Arsenal target quality Fiorentina star