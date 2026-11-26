Liverpool paid £30million to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili two years ago, but they are reportedly looking at two other potential Alisson successors, suggesting they are not convinced the Georgian can replace him.

Alisson, 34, remains Liverpool’s their main man between the sticks under Andoni Iraola, having started all 11 of the Reds’ Premier League games this season.

However, with the Brazilian goalkeeper’s contract expiring at the end of this season and an extension not guaranteed, Liverpool are looking at potential replacements.

That could be bad news for Mamardashvili, who has made just two appearances in the Carabao Cup this season.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Liverpool have held ‘internal discussions’ about signing Lens shot-stopper Robin Risser. The 21-year-old is considered one of the best young keepers in Ligue 1, and attracted interest from Newcastle and Tottenham last season.

PSG also strongly considered a move for Risser over the summer, but ultimately decided against signing him. The European champions have ‘decided against’ reigniting their interest, leaving the race wide open, with Liverpool firmly in it.

However, Risser isn’t the only keeper under consideration by the Reds.

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Liverpool gifted Diogo Costa transfer chance

According to reports from Portugal, as cited by Sport Witness, Liverpool are interested in Porto keeper Diogo Costa, as are Bayern Munich and PSG.

Crucially, it’s claimed that Porto would be willing to sell Costa for the right price.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with moves to the Premier League previously, having established himself as one of the highest-rated keepers in Europe.

Costa has won 11 major trophies during his time with Porto, and is now Portugal’s first choice keeper.

The report claims, however, that Porto would be willing to negotiate a sale below his current €60million (£50.2m / $65.8m) release clause.

“An offer of between €45m (£37.7m) and €50m (£41.8m) could now be enough next summer,” Sport Witness add in their report. “Both Porto and Costa apparently agree that the existing clause is too high for a goalkeeper in the current market”.

“There’s also a personal element to the decision. Costa has made it known internally that he dreams of playing for one of Europe’s biggest clubs. However, he’s never kicked up a fuss about leaving.

“Porto see allowing him that opportunity as a way of rewarding his loyalty and professionalism.”

Liverpool are therefore in the mix to sign one of Europe’s best goalkeepers for a relatively modest fee.

Risser and Costa are two players to watch closely, as Liverpool consider going in a new direction in their goalkeeping department.

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