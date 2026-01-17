While sources can confirm Liverpool were never back in for Marc Guehi and had no intention of launching a January 2026 move, reports claim the Reds have already identified two top-class alternatives ahead of the summer – and TEAMtalk sources understand that one of those, in Alessandro Bastoni, is very much open to a transfer this year.

Liverpool came close to signing Guehi on the summer transfer deadline day when they struck a £35m agreement with Crystal Palace to sign the England defender. However, with the Eagles pulling the plug late in the day after failing to secure a replacement of their own, the London-based side have, some four months later, accepted his sale, with the player on the cusp of a £20m agreement to join Manchester City.

While some Liverpool fans are far from happy at owners, FSG, for failing to snap up the 26-times capped England international for a cut-price fee, with one branding it a ‘horror show’ for the Reds, it seems the Merseysiders were never actually prepared to go back in for the 25-year-old, who has agreed a mammoth £300,000 a week deal at the Etihad.

However, there is no escaping the fact that Arne Slot’s side do need to address their central defence this year. Virgil van Dijk will be another year older and at 35 this summer, has just one year remaining on his existing deal.

In addition, doubts continue to surround the future of Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract in the summer and is understood to be seeking an agreement worth around £200,000 a week to extend his stay at Anfield.

Either way, the season-ending injury to young defender Giovanni Leoni has exposed a frailty in Liverpool’s backline and now it’s reported that two defenders, in Bastoni, and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck, are on their radar ahead of potential moves this summer.

Both defenders are masters in their field; world-class talents who would elevate the Reds’ backline.

And according to sources, the Inter Milan star is very much open to a move this year.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, last month: “Alessandro is happy at Inter, and in Italy, but at 26, there is the belief he might look to try his hand abroad. He is at the top of his game, and not many in the world currently compare to him.

“2026 is going to be a big year for him.”

Liverpool face competition for Bastoni; Reds also eye Schlotterbeck

A path to Bastoni, though, will not be straightforward.

The 41-times capped Italy defender, contracted to Inter Milan until summer 2028, would command a mammoth fee were he to move this summer. We understand the Nerazzurri would seek a fee in the region of €80m (£69.5m, $93m) for the 26-year-old, who has racked up some 282 appearances for the Italian side and is now rated as one of the best defenders in world football.

Having won seven major honours in his career, including the Serie A title in 2020/21 and 2023/24, the player would have interest from all the top clubs across Europe were he to make clear his exit wishes.

Indeed, in addition to Liverpool, Premier League rivals Chelsea would almost certainly be in the mix for his services.

Sources have confirmed the Blues are in the market for a new centre-half and hope to bolster Liam Rosenior’s squad with a new addition either this month or in the summer, with the club described as ‘actively pursuing’ new a signing by sources.

Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with interest in Bastoni in the past, too.

However, the player is trying to quell speculation that this will be his last season for Inter, stressing his happiness at the San Siro just last month.

“Rumours about my future? These things make me proud; it means I’m doing well, but like you, I read the papers too.

“There’s nothing going on; I’m happy here, and I don’t have any problems. I don’t think about things outside the pitch.

“Will I stay at Inter? Probably yes.”

As for Schlotterbeck, reports earlier this week claimed the Reds were ready to take ‘centre stage’ for his signing this year and had a confidence a deal was there to be done, with Real Madrid dropping out of the race for the 6ft 3in star, who is available for £50m (€58m, $67m) this summer.

Latest Liverpool news: Ecuadorian centre-half wanted; Slot sack fears

Meanwhile, Liverpool sources have downplayed claims that they are looking to finalise the signing of Ecuadorian star Joel Ordonez, though it can be confirmed that the Ecuador international is a player of interest to the Premier League champions.

Liverpool have been impressed with the player in question, after following him closely for more than 12 months.

Sources have told us that the Belgian side are willing to sell the 21-year-old Ecuador international for £40million (€46m, $53.4m) this month, though the latest reports this week claim that City boss Pep Guardiola is also potentially looking to bring him in.

And finally, a former Liverpool star thinks Slot could be in trouble now that Xabi Alonso is a free agent, with two players seemingly keen on a change in the dugout.

