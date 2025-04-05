Jarell Quansah to Newcastle United now seems unlikely

Jarell Quansah moving from Liverpool to Newcastle this summer has been described as ‘unlikely’ for two big reasons in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Quansah’s move to Newcastle has seemed to be one with potential of late. Amid Liverpool‘s interest in Magpies striker Alexander Isak, it was reported that Quansah was one of the Reds men who could be used as a makeweight.

That was along with Ben Doak, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott.

It was subsequently suggested that Quansah wanted to make the move to St James’ Park. However, that move is one which might not have any legs.

Indeed, Football Insider states his move to Newcastle is ‘unlikely’ for two reasons.

They state his contract status – until 2029 – and status as a homegrown player mean Liverpool are likely to keep him at the club.

They’re not likely to cash in on Quansah is he is one of the senior defenders at the club with the longest time remaining on his deal, and of course there needs to be a certain amount of homegrown players in a squad.

DON’T MISS: Alexander-Arnold next: The last 10 players Real Madrid convinced to leave their local team

Double Newcastle deal in doubt

Quansah is not the only Liverpool man who’s unlikely to make a move to Newcastle in the summer.

TEAMtalk recently revealed their interest in Elliott, but it was stated that deal was also ‘unlikely’ in a subsequent report which stated he’d be valued at £40-50million.

Indeed, the Magpies reportedly won’t pay over the odds for the Reds man.

As such, in that situation, it would be Newcastle declining the chance to take up the transfer, rather than Liverpool saying no, as with Quansah.

Liverpool round-up: Reds serious for Jonathan David

Liverpool are said to be ‘serious contenders’ for Jonathan David, having opened talks over a free transfer of the coveted striker in the summer.

They are also keen on Morgan Rogers, per TEAMtalk sources, though Manchester City are in ‘love’ with their former academy player.

Either side would have to pay a mammoth fee to prise him away from Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, the exit of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid may have been prompted by Arne Slot’s arrival, with former Red Jan Molby feeling the right-back may not “fancy what’s next” with the new boss.

Who is the most valuable Liverpool player?