Liverpool boss Andon Iraola and sporting director Richard Hughes have drawn a blank in their quest to sign a new right-sided winger

Liverpool’s quest to sign a high-calibre replacement for Mohamed Salah on the wings is becoming increasingly desperate, after they were beaten to a top target by Newcastle, and with a journalist naming two surprise Premier League stars they have now enquired about.

The Reds waved farewell to Salah at the end of last season after nine glorious years at Anfield, with the Egyptian having won eight major honours and shooting himself up to third on the all-time Liverpool top scorers’ list.

Finding a replacement, though, is proving an arduous task. FSG’s number one target, Yan Diomande, has now made it clear he wants to join PSG, with negotiations now underway over a blockbuster move to Paris, while a seismic double blow in the quest to land a second option in Bradley Barcola threatens to take another deal away from them.

Indeed, with the club’s search becoming increasingly far-reaching, reports have namechecked six new options the Reds could realistically target this summer.

Now, journalist Dave Davis, appearing on The Transfer Show, has revealed that Manchester City’s Savinho and Chelsea star Pedro Neto have now been discussed by the club as possible options.

“Everyone’s digging on the same thing, aren’t they? Who are Liverpool going to move for? It’s clear the wingers are the priority, and I’m saying that plural,” Davis began. “We’ve known that all summer. Liverpool are now on the alternate list.”

Discussing Neto, who has been with Chelsea now for two years since a £51.6m move from Wolves, Davis claims the Reds have held talks with super-agent Jorge Mendes over a potential deal.

“Liverpool seem to be back in bed with Jorge Mendes, whose client is Pedro Neto,” he stated, before adding: “He is very distinct, Neto, if I’m trying to be positive about this. He is a carrier, his passing is good.

“He is a crosser. The cross expected threat, 95th percentile. The cross value added, 93rd percentile.”

He also claims Neto himself would be keen on the move to Anfield, adding: “Our info is getting this stood up today. Neto would jump at this. They nearly did him when he was at Wolves.”

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Revealing interest in Savinho, a player he is far from convinced about, Davis commented: “You sometimes get things stood up, and you don’t want things to get stood up,” he joked before adding: “Liverpool have asked City about Savinho.”

Savinho, while not a regular at Man City, is one of the best ball carriers in the Premier League, with Davis admitting he does have some qualities.

He pointed to his “progressive carries, [being in the] 99th percentile” and “field yards gained by carries, 99th percentile”, before adding he’s “absolutely brilliant in certain aspects if you’re looking for just an out-and-out carrier.”

However, he then cautioned all that by stating: “When you take out the carrying stuff, it’s not like he creates loads of chances,” before whimsically adding: “There’s a reason, we have to be clear on this, why he’s been on the City bench most of the season.”

Ultimately, Davis concluded that he does not think either player are at the level needed at Liverpool, commenting: “Both are quick. Both can beat a man.

“I don’t want to be disingenuous. Anything I’m bringing to you, I’m poking holes in with these two.

“They don’t exactly set your heart racing, do they?”

Davis’ claims come after Liverpool were beaten to another player who TEAMtalk can reveal the club had taken an interest in – Bazoumana Traore.

But with Newcastle agreeing a hefty financial package for his signature with Hoffenheim, Liverpool may be about to move onto their alternate list a little faster than some supporters would like.

Elsewhere, it’s been claimed that Liverpool have reportedly reignited their interest in an explosive Portuguese forward, while Anfield chiefs are also said to be showing interest in a top Japanese midfielder.