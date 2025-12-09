Two top sources drop bombshell on Liverpool sacking Slot as Edwards, Hughes intervene

Two top sources have revealed the stunning stance Liverpool and their key decision-makers have adopted on the idea of sacking Arne Slot amid his feud with Mohamed Salah.

Prior to Salah’s outburst in the aftermath of his third successive benching last weekend, all the headlines around Liverpool revolved around Slot and his position as manager of the Reds.

Amid all that’s been said over the past few days, it’s easy to forget Liverpool are presiding over a pathetic title defence and look incapable of doing even the simplest of things right on a football field.

The Reds are quite literally the worst team at set pieces in the Premier League this season, with just two goals scored and 10 conceded. No top flight side has a worse goals differential from dead balls this season.

Liverpool are clueless on how to break down a low block, lose far too many duels, throw out a token press, get counter-attacked at will, and commit countless individual errors at the back.

Yet in spite of Slot looking incapable of turning the sinking ship around, the Salah situation appears to have strengthened Liverpool’s resolve NOT to fire the Dutchman.

According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, Michael Edwards (FSG’s CEO of football) and Richard Hughes (sporting director) are said to ‘remain fully supportive and their stance over Salah’s comments underlines that.’

That was despite Pearce highlighting the many failings of Slot this term, adding: ‘This time around, he has made some costly mistakes.

‘From weakening the midfield by playing Dominik Szoboszlai out of position at right-back to sticking by Ibrahima Konate despite a succession of calamitous errors.

‘It was an understatement when Slot admitted at Elland Road that Konate has been “a bit too much on the crime scene” this season.

‘Slot hasn’t been able to get the best out of club record signing Alexander Isak so far and he hasn’t been able to sort out the shambolic defending from set pieces. Far too often Liverpool have looked so brittle and disjointed.’

Yet Liverpool, be it admirably or foolishly, appear determined to stick by Slot, and that is the view sources are putting to the ultra-reliable David Ornstein too.

Speaking on NBC Sports, Ornstein said: “They are 100 percent behind him. There is no doubt in their mind at this point in time over his future.

“They are backing him to improve the form and continue the success we saw last season, wholeheartedly for the time being.”

What about Mohamed Salah?

Transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has been informed by sources close to Salah’s camp that the Egyptian does not see himself continuing at Liverpool beyond the January window.

Salah and his camp are understood to be ready to push for Liverpool to agree a mutual termination of his contract. Doing so would free Salah up to join a new club and the likeliest destination is the Saudi Pro League.

But while Salah reportedly wants out, Ornstein stressed Liverpool, for now at least, have no intention of parting ways with the club icon.

He added: “That’s not to say that [Liverpool] don’t believe in Mo Salah either. I think there is some belief that they can resolve this situation.”

On Monday, The Athletic’s James Pearce suggested it will now be up to Edwards and Hughes to broker some form of peace agreement between Slot and Salah.

Latest Liverpool news – Carragher’s own goal / Schlotterbeck talks / Inter coach on Reds drama

In other news, Jamie Carragher’s impassioned rant about Salah on Monday Night Football may have gone down well with some Reds fans, though one aspect of his criticism only served to prove the winger right.

Elsewhere, the agency of Borussia Dortmund centre-back, Nico Schlotterbeck, have held initial talks with a host of clubs looking ahead to a potential move in the summer of 2026 and his list of potential next clubs does include Liverpool, we can confirm.

Finally, the manager of Liverpool’s opponents tonight, Inter Milan’s Cristian Chivu, has offered a cold 17-word response to the drama engulfing Slot, Salah and Liverpool right now.