Two trusted Liverpool sources predict shocking Iraola team selection vs Ipswich

Two respected journalists who cover Liverpool have strongly hinted Andoni Iraola will make a surprise team selection in Friday night’s clash between the Reds and Ipswich Town.

Liverpool are unbeaten over their first two league matches this term, though are still to pick up a victory. They’ve yet to lead a single minute of action so far, with all four of the goals they’ve scored coming as equalisers.

£123m signing Bradley Barcola is in line to make his debut versus the newly-promoted Tractor Boys. Whether that’s from the off or via the bench remains to be seen.

But according to The Athletic’s James Pearce and Lewis Steele of the Daily Mail, there could be a surprise selection at right-back.

Dominik Szoboszlai to replace Jeremie Frimpong at right-back?

Both reporters made strong cases for Iraola dispensing with the only fit and available right-back, Jeremie Frimpong, and selecting Dominik Szoboszlai in the position instead.

Pearce wrote on X when promoting his article on Liverpool’s right-back situation: ‘Dominik Szoboszlai is an elite midfielder whose impressive development was deservedly recognised with a big new contract this summer.

‘But here and now, the Hungarian represents Andoni Iraola’s best option to solve Liverpool’s problem at right-back.’

Steele also took to X to push his article on the same talking point, writing: ‘The headline says Dominik Szoboszlai is the “only” solution at right back.

‘He’s not. But he might be the best one right now. A look at the debate with pros and cons of shoving the vice-captain out there.’

Szoboszlai is no stranger to operating in the right-back role having done so – and to a very high standard – on numerous occasions last term.

However, it’s not a position he looks overly pleased to be playing in when he is tasked with operating in defence.

Nevertheless, Pearce went on to declare Szoboszlai ‘needs’ to play at right-back tonight, stating in his article: ‘Given the extent to which Frimpong has struggled both defensively and offensively in the opening two matches, Szoboszlai needs to start at right-back against newly promoted Ipswich Town at Portman Road tonight.

‘He’s certainly got the athleticism and the distribution to deliver what Iraola wants in that position, with full-backs given greater freedom than under Slot.’

If the Hungarian were selected in the position over Frimpong, Alexis Mac Allister would likely rekindle his midfield pairing with Ryan Gravenberch.

That is the tandem that anchored Liverpool to the 2024/25 Premier League title, though it’s also the pairing that struggled so mightily last term, and was cut through at will on the counter.

Wider benefits of Szoboszlai at right-back explained

Explaining the wider team benefits of placing Szoboszlai at right-back, Steele wrote for the Mail: ‘A blatantly obvious issue against Newcastle on the opening weekend, Liverpool were exposed given the midfield trio of Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Florian Wirtz are all attack-minded and were caught out on the counter.

‘Anthony Elanga and Joe Willock’s goals at St James’ Park both came from Gravenberch losing possession on the edge of the opposition penalty area, with no one behind him to cover and thwart the counter-attack.

‘Putting Szoboszlai on the right flank allows Iraola to play something more resembling a double-pivot system, where he can drift into midfield alongside Gravenberch in attack and cover for him when Liverpool lose the ball.

‘One concern is that the usual midfield two of Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister were often outthought, outmuscled and outrun last season.

‘But instead of Szoboszlai, 19-year-old Trey Nyoni is certainly pushing for a first league start after an impressive cameo off the bench against Forest.

‘Nyoni could be the solution to many midfield issues and is a big reason why the club did not move for a new No6 this summer.

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‘Szoboszlai playing deeper also means he does not stand on the toes of No10 Florian Wirtz, who should be the team’s most creative outlet.

‘The German has had a tricky first year on Merseyside but the 2-2 draw against Forest was one of his finest performances in a Liverpool shirt.

‘Szoboszlai is also much better than Frimpong at the hybrid role, which is the whole reason this debate is even taking place.

‘Dutch full back Frimpong has had a tough first 12 months on Merseyside, just like his best pal Wirtz who followed him from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool.

‘In his last two seasons in Germany, he managed 19 goals and assisted 24 more – now he can barely beat the first man with a cross.’