Former Liverpool starlet Tyler Morton is generating a huge amount of interest as his excellent form with Lyon continues, with the Reds among a plethora of sides alerted by his performances, though, as sources have told TEAMtalk, Andoni Iraola’s side are among SEVEN Premier League sides now keeping tabs on the midfielder.

The 23-year-old has become a hugely important player for Paulo Fonseca and his importance to the Lyon boss is underlined by his workload this season.

After 10 competitive games, nobody in the Lyon squad has played more minutes than Morton, highlighting just how central he has become to Fonseca’s plans.

Lyon have also made an excellent start to the campaign and currently sit second in Ligue 1, with only Monaco above them, further increasing the attention around Morton.

Morton joined Lyon from Liverpool last summer in a deal worth an initial £10m, but rising to £15m (€17.5m, $20m), with the Reds retaining a substantial 20 per cent sell-on clause as part of the agreement.

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool have continued to monitor Morton’s progress and club sources admit he is someone they are keeping tabs on, with his form in France even leading to suggestions that the midfielder could eventually return to Anfield.

However, Liverpool are not alone in their admiration of Morton, and sources insist up to seven Premier League sides are keeping tabs on his progress and could be tempted to launch a bid as soon as the January window opens for business in just 99 days’ time…

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Liverpool one of seven sides keeping tabs on Tyler Morton

TEAMtalk has already revealed that Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion have all been keeping close tabs on Morton as his performances have continued to impress.

We can now confirm that Newcastle, Sunderland and Everton have also been watching the midfielder closely, adding three more Premier League clubs to an increasingly competitive picture around his future. Former side Liverpool now make it seven!

Morton’s ability to operate in the heart of midfield and his growing experience at the highest level have made him an attractive option for clubs looking for a player capable of contributing immediately.

His importance to Lyon also means any potential move would be complicated, particularly while Fonseca continues to rely heavily on the former Liverpool youngster.

The 6ft 1 Wallasey-born star has played 53 times for Lyon, contributing three goals and three assists and having established himself as one of the leading defensive midfielders in Ligue 1.

The 23-year-old, though, is one of several midfield transfer targets the Reds are tracking, and while sources insist Iraola is an admirer, it is by no means certain the Reds will follow up on that interest by making an official swoop.

Indeed, another player strongly linked with a move to Liverpool is Lamine Camara, and a new report on Wednesday suggested the Monaco man has now made his choice between a move to Anfield and fellow suitors Chelsea.