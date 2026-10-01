Liverpool hatch plan to re-sign former star as stunning Alexis Mac Allister decision reached

Liverpool are reportedly considering re-signing former midfielder Tyler Morton as Andoni Iraola’s side prepares for the exit of Alexis Mac Allister.

The Reds have had a decent start to the season under new boss Iraola, winning two and drawing three of their five Premier League matches so far.

But big changes to the squad could be in the pipeline, and a shake-up in midfield is thought to be on the cards as they weigh up the future of Mac Allister.

Meanwhile, one of the world’s most exciting youngsters is also on Liverpool’s radar.

Liverpool plot Tyler Morton reunion

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, recently revealed that Liverpool have been considering bringing Morton back to Anfield.

They have been keeping close tabs on Morton since his £15million move to Lyon in 2025, and the 23-year-old has put in some excellent performances for the French club.

Bailey explained on September 24: ‘Liverpool have continued to monitor Morton’s progress and club sources admit he is someone they are keeping tabs on, with his form in France even leading to suggestions that the midfielder could eventually return to Anfield.’

Bailey has also been informed current Liverpool boss, Andoni Iraola, has been impressed with what he’s seen of Morton in France.

Now, Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has verified our claims regarding a potential Morton return.

O’Rourke explained: ‘Liverpool are “keeping tabs” on the progress of their former midfielder Tyler Morton at Lyon.

‘The Reds have continued to keep tabs on the 23-year-old’s progress after his exit from Anfield in 2025, but they have not made any concrete moves at this stage.

‘The former England U21 international is one of several midfielders on Liverpool’s radar ahead of the January window, as they are keen to add a new number six to their ranks.’

But luring Morton back to Anfield won’t be easy, given Liverpool didn’t include a buy-back clause when selling him to Lyon.

He concluded: ‘However, sources say that Lyon are reluctant to lose Morton in the middle of the season, and would attempt to block a move if possible.’

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Alexis Mac Allister ‘will leave’ – report

Meanwhile, a major decision has reportedly been made on Mac Allister’s future at Liverpool.

Mac Allister’s current contract expires in June 2028, which has sparked talk about a possible exit.

The Argentine international has seen midfield partners Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch earn new deals this year, and he has made no secret of the fact that he wants to be rewarded with new terms, too.

Mac Allister said in September ‘there was a chance’ for him to leave the club over the summer, adding that he is ‘very sad’ not to have been offered a fresh contract.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Bernabeu Digital, Liverpool chiefs have opted against offering Mac Allister a new contract, which means he ‘will leave’ at the end of the season.

The report also cites a recent update from Football Insider which claimed that Real Madrid are closely monitoring the situation and could make a move for the 27-year-old next summer.

Reds join race for Gilberto Mora

In other news, TEAMtalk correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed in an update earlier today that Liverpool are showing ‘serious interest’ in 17-year-old Mexican sensation Gilberto Mora.

The attacking midfielder captured the world’s attention during the 2026 World Cup and recently became Mexico’s youngest senior international goalscorer.

Borussia Dortmund and Benfica currently appear among the most proactive suitors, but Liverpool have made direct contact with his representatives, underlining ‘serious interest’ from Anfield.

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