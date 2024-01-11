Ultimate Liverpool source confirms defender deal taking shape despite major red flag

A defender deal between Liverpool and a Championship side looks there for the making amid confirmed interest, though there is a red flag for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool’s January window has been a quiet one with regards to arrivals thus far. However, the club have flexed their muscles and overseen several loan recalls, many of which were with a view to sanctioning more preferable agreements.

Liverpool pulled the plug on a quintet of season-long deals in recent weeks, with Rhys Williams (Aberdeen), Nat Phillips (Celtic), Owen Beck (Dundee), James Balagizi (Wigan Athletic) and Fabio Carvalho (RB Leipzig) all brought back to Anfield six months early.

Furthermore, talks are reportedly underway regarding Calvin Ramsay being recalled from Preston North End too.

Carvalho has since joined Hull City on loan for the remainder of the season. Elsewhere, Beck’s recall was to provide Klopp with additional cover at left-back amid injuries to Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

Beck was named on the bench for Liverpool’s 2-1 EFL Cup victory over Fulham on Wednesday night. However, assistant manager, Pep Lijnders, recently confirmed Robertson and Tsimikas are nearing a return to fitness.

“And then we have Robbo, he’s almost at the three-month mark, so he will get checked by the surgeon,” said Lijnders on Tuesday, January 9.

“And if he does that scan and we see everything [so] that we can really progress him, he will go to Dubai for a week to do proper volume sessions, proper sessions, so that will be good for him. Then we see the three-month-mark scan and then we can see how quick he can go into contact again.

“Same for Kostas. Kostas is progressing really well, really quick. So hopefully both of them – Robbo and Kostas – will be back at the end of this month to train with the team.”

With the injury issues at left-back about to ease, a player in the position could now be loaned out.

Wigan get serious for Luke Chambers loan

According to the Times’ Paul Joyce – who is the most reliable journalist regarding the Reds – Wigan are interested in signing Luke Chambers on loan.

Chambers spent last season loaned to Kilmarnock, though was retained at Anfield ahead of the current campaign. With Robertson and Tsimikas on the road to recovery and Beck back on Merseyside, Chambers may now be allowed to leave.

Joyce did not divulge any further detail on the move, though common sense would dictate a loan to round out the season would be on the agenda for the 19-year-old.

Chambers has made four appearances for Liverpool this term, three of which came in the Europa League.

Possible red flag for Liverpool

There is a red flag for Liverpool regarding a Wigan move, however. Indeed, Wigan are the club James Balagizi was loaned to in the first half of the campaign.

The Reds cut that loan spell short on January 4 due to a serious lack of game-time for the 20-year-old.

That will be a concern for Liverpool, though Balagizi (attacking midfield) and Chambers (left-back) play in completely different positions.

