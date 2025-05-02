A trusted source on Liverpool has revealed one way in which the club plan to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, and it’s sure to go down like a lead balloon with Reds fans.

Despite murmurings of a U-turn, Alexander-Arnold remains firmly on course to join Real Madrid this summer. Los Blancos hope to have Alexander-Arnold signed and available to feature in the Club World Cup, which gets underway in mid-June.

To make that reality, Real Madrid would either have to sign Alexander-Arnold once the summer window opens on June 1 and pay Liverpool a transfer fee, or convince the right-back to request an early release from his Reds deal.

In any case, what is clear is that Alexander-Arnold’s future lies at the Bernabeu and Arne Slot will be a man light at right-back next term.

But, according to a fresh update from The Athletic’s James Pearce, Liverpool’s plan to replace Alexander-Arnold isn’t what you might expect.

Indeed, the report suggested one version of events will see Liverpool choose NOT to sign a new right-back and instead promote Conor Bradley to first choice.

While that isn’t all that outlandish, what does ring alarm bells is the suggestion Liverpool won’t even bother to sign a back-up and will instead rely on centre-backs Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah to provide cover.

The pair have deputised at right-back at various stages throughout their Liverpool careers, though both offer virtually nothing in the position from an attacking standpoint. As such, Liverpool could go from one of the most threatening sides from an offensive perspective in the right-back position to one of the bluntest.

Pearce summarised the situation when stating: “Despite recent speculation about a possible change of heart from Trent Alexander-Arnold, the England right-back is still expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

“His deputy and fellow academy graduate, Conor Bradley, will be backed to step up to play a much bigger role next season. Whether Liverpool recruit another right-back will be influenced by what happens at centre-back. For example, if they sign [centre-back Dean] Huijsen, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez would be less likely to be called into central duties, so could provide cover out wide.”

Jarell Quansah future clarified

Quansah’s name has hit the headlines lately, with Newcastle emerging as candidates to snap up the centre-half who saw his appearance count drop from 33 last season to 23 so far this time around.

As a homegrown player, Quansah’s sale would also be extra lucrative for Liverpool, with the proceeds logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books.

And with the Reds eyeing up a £175m triple signing to kickstart a historic summer window, a handful of impactful sales are expected. Indeed, Darwin Nunez is almost certain to move to Saudi Arabia, for example.

However, Pearce touched on Quansah’s situation in his piece and strongly suggested Liverpool won’t part ways with the talented centre-back.

The reporter wrote: “Quansah, who has previously attracted interest from Newcastle United, has been linked with a move, but Liverpool aren’t looking to sell him.

“It would take a very big offer to test that resolve. Senior club sources, speaking anonymously to protect relationship, emphatically dismissed talk of a possible £30m price tag for the 22-year-old.”

