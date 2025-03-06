Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique was pained by his side’s “many times unfair” Champions League loss to Liverpool and has made a big vow to Liverpool ahead of the second leg, while Arne Slot made a big admission and revealed what frustrated him most about the Reds’ display at the Parc des Princes.

The French giants pummelled the visitors’ goal by amassing 27 shots – 10 of which were on target – only to find Reds keeper Alisson in breathtaking form as the Brazilian repelled everything that PSG threw at him. And when Harvey Elliott pounced with three minutes left to complete the ultimate smash and grab, it was very much advantage Liverpool ahead of the last-16 second leg at Anfield on Tuesday.

However, while fans and pundits alike marvelled at the ‘clinic’ that Alisson put on, Enrique was left licking his wounds and the salty PSG boss insisted he could be proud of his players, claiming “of course” when asked if they will win the return leg at Anfield.

“My feelings right now…it’s difficult to think about the match in a positive way because I think we deserved to win, clearly. We created a lot of chances,” the Spaniard told TNT Sports after the game.

“I think it’s one of the best matches that we did in the Champions League this season.

“When you think that the best player of Liverpool was their goalkeeper, Alisson, football is many times unfair and we have to accept that. But, we are ready to [go to] Liverpool!

“We don’t have anything to lose. I think we’ve overcome Liverpool. Liverpool is the best team in Europe and today they almost create one or two chances maximum and we created a lot. I feel proud of my players, my team, of the supporters.”

Reserving some praise for Liverpool, the PSG boss added: “Top players, top quality, top quality team and I think they [Liverpool] didn’t feel that this season with Arne Slot. For us, it’s important but we have our last chance and we’re going to think about that in a positive way.”

Asked if they could win at Anfield, Enrique added: “Of course! We are going to do it!”

Liverpool boss Slot fears Reds were ‘too open’ vs. PSG

Before the game, Slot had admitted the Reds were likely to face their biggest test of the season and the Reds boss admitted after the game the French side were superb on the ball.

However, he was not too happy at the chances Liverpool had allowed them to create.

“I said before the game that we would not dominate ball possession over here,” said Slot.

“The only thing I can blame my players for is that four, five, six times we tried to play through them and it was completely open and the last touch should be better. Maybe it was due to tiredness from defending so much. That is sometimes difficult after defending so much.

“If you look at the underlying stats in the Champions League too it shows you they were number one, and they have already played Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Arsenal. To have the best stats after facing that quality tells you a lot.”

Ultimately, though, Slot agreed with Enrique and admitted Liverpool had got lucky to claim the win, adding: “To go away with a win over here, it was a bit more than we deserved.”

On Alisson’s performance, he added simply: “He’s the best goalkeeper in the world. I’ve never seen someone at this level.”

