‘Unfussy’ Arne Slot hailed as Liverpool told the two players who can win them the title

Liverpool have enjoyed a perfect start to the Premier League campaign and cult football favourite Clinton Morrison has tipped them to challenge for the title.

Arne Slot was always going to have a difficult task living up to Jurgen Klopp’s legacy at Anfield but Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford has certainly helped his cause.

The Merseyside giants find themselves top of the table with Manchester City after three games and Morrison believes they have the firepower to keep that form going.

“I think Liverpool can definitely challenge for the title this season,” Morrison told 10betsports.

“They will need to keep everyone fit, of course, but I like what I’ve seen from Slot’s team so far. Liverpool’s attacking players have started the season on fire.

“Jota, Salah, Diaz, it’s been brilliant watching them linking up and reaping havoc on Premier League defences. They’ve been brilliant.

“Ryan Gravenberch has been a revelation in that new role at the base of the midfield. I’m looking forward to seeing what Federico Chiesa adds to the team.

“When you look at the firepower, you have to say that Liverpool have got a really good chance of challenging for the title.”

Salah and Diaz are Liverpool’s main men

Morrison has also been impressed with Liverpool’s style of play under new manager Slot and thinks the early signs are very positive for the Dutch coach.

“Arne Slot has really impressed me with the way that he has gone into the club. It couldn’t have been easy for him following in the footsteps of a legend like Jurgen Klopp, but he’s done it in such an unfussy way,” Morrison added.

“I like the tweaks to the playing style – they’re playing some beautiful football and look supremely confident. I am putting them in the title mix alongside Arsenal and Man City.”

Morrison believes that Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah have been the two standouts for Liverpool so far this season.

Diaz has scored three goals and made one assist in three league matches so far, while Salah has notched three goals and three assists.

With less than 12 months remaining on his contract, Salah has hinted that this could be his last season at Anfield, so Liverpool will hope to get the best out of him this term.

Diaz was also linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, but a concrete offer never arrived for the Colombian international.

“It’s hard to pick one outstanding player in the Premier League after three games, so I’ll name two, and they’re both Liverpool players: Luis Diaz and Mo Salah. I think Diaz has been brilliant,” Morrison said.

“There was a lot of rumours about his future in the summer; a lot of talk he was going to be leaving the football club, but I think if you can get Luis Diaz playing like he has done so far this season, keep him fit, then Liverpool can have a really good crack at the title. He looks so sharp. He’s quick, can beat a defender and he’s an excellent finisher.”

Salah looks as fresh as his new haircut

Salah has already won one Premier League title with Liverpool in 2019/20 and the 32-year-old’s experience could be key to the Reds’ success under Slot this term.

“Mo Salah looks like he wants to do something special this season. His record in the Premier League and what he has done at Liverpool over the years is an absolute joke,” Morrison said.

“I look at him and think to myself, ‘he is going to have a good season’. He’s lean, he’s ripped, he’s quick. He can score goals for fun.

“He looks hungry and motivated, but do you really want to know why I think he will have a good season? He’s got a fresh haircut (laughs)! He can put his electric start down to his electric do. He’s been brilliant.”

