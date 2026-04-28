A Liverpool star who is ‘not happy’ at being denied the chance to be the ‘main man’ at Anfield is now facing a ‘stay or go’ dilemma, and the Reds might make that decision for him.

For the second consecutive summer, Liverpool are waving goodbye to a plethora of household names. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez were among those sold last summer. Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah are both taking flight this time around, while Alisson Becker has agreed personal terms with Juventus.

Another who could bring his spell on Merseyside to a close is the last remaining Scouser in the first-team, Curtis Jones.

The 25-year-old has racked up 45 appearances this term, though many have come from the bench. Adding to Jones’ frustrations is the fact he’s often been deployed out of position at right-back this term.

It’s a situation that our insider, Graeme Bailey, along with journalist Pete O’Rourke revealed is not sitting all that well with Jones.

The midfielder was recently termed ‘not happy’ with his lack of opportunities in central areas. What’s more, he’s reportedly open to a summer switch, with Aston Villa already mobilising and Inter Milan still interested after exploring a move in January.

Adding fuel to the exit flames is the fact Jones only has one more year left on his contract. A lucrative sale while Liverpool can still generate a fee – which would be logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books given he’s homegrown – might be difficult to ignore.

And according to the latest from The Times’ Paul Joyce, Jones is now grappling with a ‘stay or go’ ‘dilemma’ after his bid to become the ‘main man’ at Anfield fell on deaf ears.

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Curtis Jones could leave Liverpool

Joyce – arguably the most respected source on all things Liverpool – highlighted the fact Jones has started just two of Liverpool’s last 12 league matches in his favoured midfield position.

Jones has started Liverpool’s last two encounters (versus Everton and Crystal Palace), though was positioned at right-back each time. He performed to a high standard in the role, but it’s done nothing to improve his mood.

Adding to Jones’ plight is the claims Arne Slot wants to use Florian Wirtz in the No 10 role, and not on the left wing where the German has occasionally played.

That effectively means Dominik Szoboszlai is competing with Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch for starts in central midfield. Jones is fourth choice in a four-way scrap for two spots in the line-up.

Joyce stressed that ideally, Jones would commit his future to Liverpool and remain with his boyhood club.

‘There is no doubt that Jones’ preference would be to stay at Liverpool if he could be the main man,’ wrote the reporter.

Nevertheless, if assurances over a more prominent role in the team aren’t received, a summer switch to ensure he’s starting regularly during the prime of his career will be explored.

Joyce concluded: ‘Slot stressed last week that Jones has played more minutes this season than in any previous first-team campaign at Liverpool, but he does not seem to fully trust him. How likely is it that he will start in his preferred position next term?

‘If Jones doubts the answer to that question is positive, then it is perfectly normal for him to wonder if the best years of his career could be compromised by staying.’

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