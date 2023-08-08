Liverpool urged to break the bank for world-class star in ‘magnificent’ deal that would transform Klopp attack

Liverpool have been told why they need to move for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe this summer, even though he will cost the Reds an astronomical sum.

Mbappe has been on PSG’s books since 2018, following an initial season-long loan from Monaco. However, that could soon change as PSG have put the striker up for sale.

Mbappe has told PSG he will not activate the option to extend his contract from 2024 to 2025. But PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi does not want to be humiliated by losing arguably the world’s best player on a free, and is therefore intent on selling him during the current transfer window.

Real Madrid are known to be Mbappe’s preferred next destination. But they have yet to actually make a move for the Frenchman, leading to rumours of a potential switch to England.

Liverpool have been linked with a sensational move for Mbappe in previous transfer windows as the player’s mother is understood to support them.

Jurgen Klopp recently laughed off claims Mbappe might head to Anfield this summer by stating the goalscorer is way out of his reach financially.

But on Saturday, the move was given a massive shot in the arm amid claims Mbappe could join Liverpool on a season-long loan. And Football Insider state that Liverpool’s sponsors would help the club to match the 24-year-old’s huge wage demands.

Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie has given his verdict on the situation. He has told Liverpool signing Mbappe would be a ‘magnificent’ move, even though it would stretch their wage bill to near breaking point.

Kylian Mbappe deal would be ‘unbelievable’ for Liverpool

“If he goes to Liverpool for a year he would be a great signing, unbelievable, absolutely magnificent,” the pundit said in an interview with Football Insider.

“It is a lot of money to spend on one player but he would be a catalyst and a driving force for the attacking line. But is it happening? I do not think it will.

“If Klopp can get him he will take him, who wouldn’t? But it is a very strange situation.”

As McAvennie states, Mbappe would clearly be an incredible signing for Klopp and Liverpool. He is a phenomenal finisher and he is also capable of creating his own chances out of nothing.

This would allow Mbappe to compete with Erling Haaland for the Premier League Golden Boot award, as well as make Liverpool guaranteed Champions League title challengers.

Ultimately, though, it is hard to see such a deal reaching completion after what Klopp has said about the situation.

And any Liverpool move for Mbappe is likely to be gazumped by Madrid, who view Mbappe as the perfect successor to Karim Benzema up front.

Liverpool fans may have to watch on as Mbappe heads to Spain instead this summer. But if Mbappe ever becomes fed up in the Spanish capital, Liverpool are likely to be high up in his thinking during his search for a new team.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to sell a player Klopp likes to Leeds United.