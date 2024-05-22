Liverpool urged to complete stunning £100m double move to replace Salah amid ’25 goals’ claim

Liverpool have been told they should keep Mo Salah unless there are two big changes to his situation, with a former Reds star naming the players that have the ability to replace the Egyptian goal machine.

Salah may not have enjoyed his best season in a Liverpool shirt, but he remains the club’s biggest threat in the final third. In 44 matches, the right winger has registered 25 goals and 14 assists.

Despite his fantastic goalscoring exploits, Salah and Liverpool must decide whether they will continue working together from next season onwards.

The attacker is now 31 years old and will soon enter the final year of his contract. Liverpool could tie him down to a new deal, but they will not want to pay him vast wages until he is potentially 35 or 36.

Liverpool chiefs Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes could also have a big decision to make if Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad return with another huge bid for Salah.

Recent reports suggest that Salah is aiming to stay at Liverpool, even though manager Jurgen Klopp is leaving. Saudi chiefs are aware of Salah’s preference and appear willing to hold off their move until summer 2025.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has now weighed in on the situation. He would ideally like to see Salah remain at Anfield, but if the player states that he wants to leave, and Al-Ittihad bid £100m, then Liverpool should cash in.

Murphy also named Crystal Palace duo Michael Olise and Ebere Eze as the players who could replace Salah’s influence at Liverpool.

Liverpool latest: Ex-Red provides Mo Salah verdict

“If Salah goes, they’ll bring another person in, someone’s going to have to step up and get 25 goals,” Murphy said during a recent media appearance.

“I wouldn’t sell Salah unless he’s saying, ‘I want to go’. It depends on the amount. He’s 31 years old, [if] £100m comes in and he wants to go, he’s got to go.”

Murphy added: “If I got £100m for Salah, I’d give the £100m to Palace and take Olise and Eze, I’d get two for the price of one.”

While Olise and Eze are not as efficient in front of goal as Salah, they could replace his influence as a collective.

The young pair operate extremely well together and have been a crucial part of Oliver Glasner’s success at Palace so far.

Olise would be able to take up Salah’s mantle as Liverpool’s exciting right winger, while Eze could become the creative spark at the tip of Arne Slot’s midfield.

Olise has managed 10 goals and six assists in 19 matches this season, while Eze has registered 11 goals and six assists in 31 appearances.

One issue for Liverpool is that they would have to pay more than £100m for the Palace duo, as Glasner’s side rate them at a combined £120m. Plus, Manchester United and Chelsea are both eyeing Olise, so Liverpool would have to act fast to land him.

