Liverpool have been urged to resolve their lack of creativity in midfield by sanctioning a deal Jurgen Klopp would love for Real Madrid ace Toni Kroos.

Liverpool’s lack of creativity from midfield was laid bare on Thursday night. Despite being down to 10 men for over 65 minutes, Arsenal were able to repel Liverpool at Anfield with surprising ease.

It was the second time this season that the Reds had toiled to no avail against 10 men. They also failed to score against Chelsea in late-August after the Blues were reduced to 10 after Reece James saw red in the first half.

Thiago Alcantara was brought in to add a creative spark to Klopp’s workmanlike midfield. However, the Spaniard has persistently struggled with an assortment of injury issues since leaving Bayern Munich.

On Wednesday, Spanish outlet El Nacional put Liverpool in the frame to sign classy Real Madrid veteran, Toni Kroos.

The 32-year-old reportedly wants to finish his career at the Bernabeu. However, Real may see things differently and opt against offering a new contract. The German’s current deal expires in the summer of 2023.

The club appreciate Kroos’ continued value to and impact in the team. However, the report claimed that Madrid are aware he is ‘blocking the progression’ of Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

Kroos blocking two Real stars’ development

The pair, 23 and 19 respectively, represent the long-term future of Madrid’s midfield despite Kroos’ importance. As such, the outlet claims that Liverpool could swoop for the midfielder.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp would feel ‘delighted’ to work with his fellow German. Similarly, Kroos would reportedly seriously consider the chance to link up with the manager.

Liverpool’s interest in the midfielder is ‘very serious’. As a result, they would be willing to offer €30million (£25million) to sign him – and Klopp would offer him a ‘leading role’ in the team.

In light of that news, former Premier League striker Noel Whelan suggested a move for Kroos could be just what Liverpool need.

“I think [Liverpool] need more in that midfield area,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“Watching last night (against Arsenal in the EFL Cup), they need somebody with that little bit more creativity. It can be sometimes a little bit too robotic and they need somebody with that little bit of something special.

“Someone who can see a pass very quickly before it happens. Maybe try something a little bit different. Threading through balls to strikers instead of side to side, the safe pass and keeping possession.

“Someone who’s going to take that little bit of risk with a pass, like [Kevin] De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva. These are players you need in your side.

“Toni Kroos has been a proven player for over a decade now. In the international setup, very, very, very well respected player.

“It would be like having another Thiago. Adding that experience in the dressing room and on the training ground.”

Klopp updates triple injury concern from Arsenal draw

Meanwhile, Klopp has given an update on Divock Origi’s fitness ahead of the weekend Premier League visit of Brentford, along with updates on three knocks suffered in the 0-0 draw with Arsenal on Thursday night.

Speaking ahead of the clash with the Bees, the German revealed that 26-year-old Origi is close to returning following a knee issue.

Klopp said: “It’s likely we could see [Origi] soon. Yesterday he was outside running and looked really good. He will not be too far away.”

As for other injuries, Klopp revealed the Reds are currently in decent shape.

He added: “As far as I know, no new real injuries. Knocks last night, Virg, Robbo, Milly. But directly after the game, medical team said all are fine. We will see. No ‘injuries’ so far. Same squad available.”

The game against Brentford will be Klopp’s 350th game in charge of the club, something he was made aware of at his press conference.

He concluded: “I’m really happy and proud of the things we have achieved here so far but I don’t think a second about it. The next game is really decisive. When you are a manager here in all competitions everyone expects to win the next game.”

