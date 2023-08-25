Liverpool urged to shatter attacker’s dream by signing his teammate as Salah replacement instead

Liverpool have been advised to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo as a replacement for Mohamed Salah by their former striker Stan Collymore.

Salah is the subject of serious interest from Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. His potential departure would leave a substantial void in the Liverpool attack. Therefore, while they insist he is not for sale, they might have to start considering their options.

Federico Chiesa from Juventus is one player to have been tipped to replace Salah. Another idea they should be considering, though, is Mbeumo – according to Collymore.

His fellow Brentford attacker Ivan Toney recently confessed to being a long-term Liverpool fan, which could pique interest ahead of his return to action in January, but Mbeumo is the option that Collymore thinks Liverpool should be looking at – for a multitude of reasons.

Collymore told Caught Offside: “Interestingly, it’s actually one of Toney’s Brentford teammates that I think top sides should be taking a closer look at – Bryan Mbeumo – I love him!

“It may surprise some of you but Mbeumo is my favourite player in the Premier League. I think he’s quality.

“Whenever I watch him, he gets the ball close to his feet, he’s very direct, he makes excellent runs in the channels, he can drop deep, he holds the ball up really well, he is very supportive of his striking partner, he gets in the box and poaches goals, he’s physically strong. I could go on and on. He’s a great player!

“If Salah does end up leaving Liverpool this summer then I certainly think Jurgen Klopp should consider Brentford’s number 19.”

Liverpool told to request £300m for Salah

Speaking to the same outlet, Collymore clarified that Liverpool should ask Al-Ittihad for a world-record fee before letting them have Salah.

He added: “The reality is, Liverpool aren’t in the same financial bracket as the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, so if Al-Ittihad, or any other club, make them an offer, and don’t get me wrong, it’ll have to be a mega offer, probably a world-record, then I can see them accepting because they just can’t afford to say no to something like £300 million.

“I don’t see Salah as a disruptive type of player, but again, if reports he’s being offered £1,500,000-per week are to be believed, there is no way he’s turning his back on that. Who would?

“But it isn’t just the money on offer that will appeal to Salah. There’s a huge cultural aspect to this touted move. He’s a strict Muslim and let’s be honest, he isn’t a born-and-bred Scouser. Yes, he will go down as a Liverpool legend but he’s a career professional that has already had several high-profile transfers in his time so why wouldn’t he move to the Middle East?

“For me, it’s quite simple, if I’m Liverpool, I am holding firm and saying to Al-Ittihad, ‘If you really want to sign Salah, you’ll need to offer £300 million, and if you do that, we’ll fly him to Jeddah ourselves.’”

Salah could reunite with Fabinho at Al-Ittihad, but Jurgen Klopp has maintained he is not thinking about the proposition at present.

Worryingly, the Saudi transfer window will be open for a few weeks after the English one closes, so Liverpool won’t necessarily be able to relax after the September 1 deadline and may have to be proactive in case they are going to lose the Egyptian superstar.

