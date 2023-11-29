Liverpool urged to sign ‘new Sadio Mane’ from left-field destination, as forward enjoys sensational season

Liverpool have been told why they should sign Franculino Dju from Danish club FC Midtjylland, as the striker is drawing comparisons with Reds hero Sadio Mane.

Senegal international Mane was on Liverpool’s books between 2016 and 2022. In that time, he established himself as a key player for Jurgen Klopp and as one of the best forwards in the Premier League. He netted 120 goals in 269 games for Liverpool, helping them to win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Mane formed a devastating attacking trio with Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino. However, Salah is the only one still playing at Anfield, as Mane left for Bayern Munich in 2022 and Firmino headed to Saudi club Al Ahli in the summer.

Mane endured a troublesome one-year spell at Bayern though, and this saw the German giants offload him to Al Nassr in August.

Klopp loved the 31-year-old as not only could he turn a game in Liverpool’s favour with his deadly finishing, but he would also work extremely hard and get back to help the defence.

And Liverpool could end up landing a player similar to Mane in a future transfer window. Ben Bocsak of Liverpool.com has suggested Franculino as a possible target for Klopp.

He is a 19-year-old attacker who can operate as a centre-forward, second striker or right winger. Franculino came through Benfica’s youth system but headed to Denmark in the summer by joining Midtjylland on a free transfer.

That move has proven to be an excellent decision, as Franculino is finally picking up experience at senior level. And he is thriving.

Franculino in devastating form

So far this season, the youngster has managed an impressive 12 goals and three assists in 18 appearances. That includes five goals in just three Europa Conference League qualifying games, though Midtjylland were ultimately knocked out of the competition by Legia Warsaw.

Franculino continued his scoring run at the weekend, registering a brace and an assist to help his team beat Silkeborg 4-1 away from home.

Bocsak explains how Franculino is ‘the new Mane’, due to the way he is able to glide past defenders before getting a shot or cross away. And his ability to operate in several attacking positions is something Klopp always looks for in young players.

Just look at Mane, who was moved from left wing to centre-forward in the latter part of his Liverpool career, and he shone as their talisman. Franculino could achieve something similar if he moves to Merseyside.

Franculino, who represents Guinea-Bissau at international level, would be a cheap signing for Liverpool at this moment in time as transfermarkt put his value at just €1.2million (£1m). Although, Bocsak suggests that Liverpool should scout him for a couple more years before making their move, allowing him to develop and gain more first-team experience.

