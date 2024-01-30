Liverpool urged to snub excellent Prem manager for one key reason, as two perfect Klopp replacements named

Liverpool must prioritise moves for Xabi Alonso and Ange Postecoglou as they look to replace Jurgen Klopp as manager, according to pundit Robbie Savage.

Liverpool have been put in the market for a new manager after Klopp revealed he would be leaving Anfield at the end of the season. The German is running out of energy and needs time away from the game to recharge.

It is expected that Klopp will take at least a year out before returning to manage the German national team, a job he has long been touted for. Although, Barcelona are reportedly trying to convince him to move to Spain instead.

Klopp’s announcement has understandably sent shockwaves throughout Liverpool FC and the city as a whole. But the club’s senior officials must now get to work on finding a top-class replacement.

Alonso is thought to be the frontrunner for the role, as he has been doing brilliantly at Bayer Leverkusen. Although, Liverpool are also keeping tabs on managers closer to home, including Postecoglou of Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and Brentford’s Thomas Frank.

Planet Sport ambassador Savage has now urged Liverpool to focus on Alonso and Postecoglou, as a swoop for De Zerbi would bring back memories of Graham Potter’s failed spell at Chelsea.

DON’T MISS: Aston Villa, West Ham in three-team race to sign star Liverpool admire, as club chief makes intriguing exit claim

“With Jurgen Klopp announcing he is stepping down at the end of the season, there are already a host of names being linked with the Liverpool job,” the former midfielder said.

“I’m not sure Pep Lijnders is right. He and all of Klopp’s backroom staff have done an amazing job, but I think they’ll stick together and right now I’m not sure the Liverpool manager’s job is quite what they should be doing. Roberto De Zerbi is doing a great job at Brighton, but you look at what happened to Graham Potter at Chelsea, so I don’t think he’ll be the one Liverpool go for either.

Xabi Alonso must be first-choice Liverpool target – Robbie Savage

“I would go for Xabi Alonso. What he’s done at Bayer Leverkusen has been fantastic and he knows Liverpool so well. Even though he’s been in the Leverkusen job a relatively short amount of time, the brand of football his side are playing makes him an outstanding candidate for Liverpool.

“Ange Postecoglou is the other one that I think comes into the reckoning. A lot of what he brought in at Spurs mirrors what Liverpool do, in that they have a high line in defence and also play high-energy, ‘heavy-metal’ football. For me, Postecoglou would be a great fit for Liverpool but I’m not sure it’s possible given the short amount of time he’s been at Spurs.

“If I was the director of football at Liverpool right now, the two names I’d want to interview would be Xabi Alonso and Ange Postecoglou. Both would suit the dynamic of Liverpool and would be great appointments, although I do think Alonso will more likely than not be the one that gets it.”

Savage was also asked if Klopp’s announcement will impact the Liverpool players and their pursuit of silverware this campaign.

“I don’t think Klopp’s announcement will impact on motivation,” Savage replied. “They want to create a legacy for their teammates, the manager, and the fans, and they’d want to do that regardless of whether the manager was staying or leaving. The goal at the start of the season is to win trophies and the fact they could still win four competitions this season just shows they are as keen as ever to do that.

Quadruple would be ‘perfect’ Klopp send off

“To win a quadruple in your manager’s last season would be the perfect way to send Jurgen Klopp on his way. He’s an icon of the city and of the football club and the players are motivated to do the best for him.”

Attention then turned to integral Liverpool trio Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. They are all out of contract in summer 2025 and might opt to leave Liverpool if Klopp’s successor fails to build on the great work the 56-year-old has done.

“Will there be an exodus of players on the back of Klopp’s departure?” Savage added. “Three of Liverpool’s most influential players – Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah – have their contracts currently ending at the end of next season and it’s going to be a huge summer as they need to tie all three down to new deals.

“All three are massive for Liverpool and they are needed to keep the club progressing. If I was in their shoes, I’d want to see who the new manager was before making any decisions, but you’d have to think the Liverpool board will be doing all they can to keep them.”

READ MORE – Next Liverpool manager: Decision made on Xabi Alonso replacing Jurgen Klopp, as stunning Man City claim issued