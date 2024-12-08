Liverpool have been told they need to pay whatever it takes to secure Virgil van Dijk to a new deal, with the Reds captain “essential” to their future success and with Arne Slot having been told the one major advantage he has over Manchester City in the title race.

The Reds have started the season in brilliant fashion, having only dropped seven points from the possible 42 available to them so far. That has allowed Liverpool to open up a sizeable advantage at the top of the Premier League table, while Arne Slot’s side are also 100% from five Champions League games so far.

Despite the incredible start Slot has enjoyed at the helm – and the 18 wins he has picked up from his first 21 games at the helm have made a mockery of suggestions the Reds would struggle upon the exit of Jurgen Klopp – there is something of a stormcloud lingering over Anfield as the Reds sweat over the futures of three of their biggest stars.

However, while all of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all eligible to sign pre-contract agreements with overseas suitors from January 1 – just 24 days from now – hopes have grown that the trio could soon agree fresh terms at Anfield.

Certainly, in the case of Van Dijk, Liverpool have now presented their first proposal to him and it’s hoped they can soon reach an agreement.

And according to former Reds winger Jermaine Pennant, keeping Van Dijk will arguably be Liverpool’s most vital piece of business if they manage to get that one over the line.

“In this day and age, you have to pay the big bucks to keep your best players, and that’s what Liverpool need to be doing with Virgil van Dijk,” former Reds winger Pennant said. “Man City have been doing this for the past decade and have kept their top stars, none of them have really slipped through the net, apart from Cole Palmer.

“I know Liverpool have got a wage structure in place at the club but, with players like Van Dijk, you have to offer them what they’re worth. He has such an impact on the team, it’s essential to keep him – alongside Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold – even if it means breaking the bank.”

Pennant also thinks that Liverpool do not overly rely on one player in the way that City do, with the season-ending injury to Rodri significantly impacting their title hopes.

“Liverpool aren’t as dependant on one player as Manchester City are with Rodri,” he said. “I don’t think if Liverpool were to lose Ryan Gravenberch to injury at any point that it would be too costly to their season.”

DON’T MISS ~ Report: Man City ‘open talks’ for mind-blowing Alexander-Arnold signing as Liverpool face quadruple exit threat

What has Van Dijk said on his Liverpool future?

Pennant continued: “We saw it against Newcastle, Dominic Szoboszlai and Alexis MacAllister filled in for him when he was taken off and can perform well in that position and do a job, and there was a little burst of energy in the middle of the park.

“If they did lose him [Gravenberch] to injury it would hurt, of course, because what he’s been doing this season has been fantastic and he does help Liverpool get out of trouble. Liverpool are proven without him, though, so it certainly wouldn’t be as detrimental as we’ve seen the loss of Rodri has been to City.”

As stated, there is now a confidence at Liverpool that a deal for Van Dijk can soon be agreed and our sources have revealed a two-year deal has been put on the table, tying the player to Anfield until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Currently, the club’s second best-paid player behind Salah, Van Dijk has been synonymous with the success Liverpool have enjoyed in recent times.

And the Dutchman has made no secret of his desire to extend his stay at Anfield, claiming he feels good about his form and life on Merseyside.

Speaking to the Dutch media in October, Van Dijk stated: “I can say discussions are ongoing, but I don’t know what happens in the future. “My very full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else.

“What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions are ongoing with the right people and when it’s time to make a decision or whatever, I think you guys [the media] will know it as well.

“But now full commitment and focus is on Liverpool and to be successful this season. So we will see.”

Latest Liverpool news: Joao Pedro link; massive Salah contract reveal

Meanwhile, an eye-catching report on Saturday has claimed Slot is plotting an audacious raid on Brighton for their in-form Brazilian striker Joao Pedro, amid suggestions the former Watford man is seen as the ideal man to knit their attack together.

Elsewhere, Liverpool one man whose time at Anfield could be drawing to a close is Darwin Nunez, with Jamie Carragher lifting the lid on why Slot’s patience with the Uruguayan could be wearing thin and amid claims that the Reds have already identified two potential replacements.

And finally, while Pennant has stated his reasons for the importance of tying down Van Dijk, the first big name to commit to a new deal at Anfield could actually be Salah after Paul Merson revealed the length of the deal he has heard the Egyptian superstar has been offered.

However, the prominent Sky Sports pundit has warned FSG of the big dangers they face in the years to come over handing the star a mega-money contract.

Van Dijk’s crucial role in Liverpool’s success by numbers