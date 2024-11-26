Mo Salah has been warned that he could price himself out of a new contract at Liverpool, with one of the club’s former players urging the Reds to consider one of two replacements for the Egyptian and having implored FSG to “break the bank” to sign Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior.

Salah has proved one of the best value-for-money signings in Premier League history, having helped Liverpool to win seven major honours while at Anfield and having scored a colossal 223 goals in 367 appearances for the club. But with his deal due to expire at the end of the current season, there is a growing possibility that this could be Salah’s final season on Merseyside.

Salah went public with those talks over a new deal earlier this week, dropping the bombshell claim that he is “more out than in” and with the Reds yet to table an official offer to his agent.

That drew immediate criticism from Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football, after he branded the player “selfish”, while Danny Murphy has now joined the chorus of former stars hitting out at the 32-year-old over his demands.

“We don’t know whether is asking for three years or asking for more money, for example if he wants a four year deal and more money then it’s not viable for the club,” Murphy told Boylesports.

The only reason he won’t stay is because the club don’t want to pay him the money he wants over the length of contract he wants, that’s my reading of it.”

Murphy suggests Liverpool may already be scouring the market for replacements and has urged owners FSG to break the bank to sign Vinicius Junior.

“To replace Salah, the type of player you want is a ready-made replacement who you know is going to produce the same goods, if Vinicius Junior isn’t happy at Real Madrid and doesn’t want to sign a new deal then Liverpool should break the bank to get him because you know he’ll produce the goods because he’s one of the best players in the world.”

NEW ❇️ Mo Salah verdict on new Liverpool contract ‘abundantly clear’ as FSG are warned ‘parameters must be bent’

DON’T MISS ❇️ ‘Selfish’ Salah savaged by Carragher as Liverpool contract saga threatens to turn toxic

Murphy: Kvaratskhelia another option for Liverpool; Salah mind made up

Murphy, though, is honest to realise that any sort of deal for Vinicius Junior is unrealistic, even if the Brazilian still remains unhappy over his recent Ballon d’Or snub, with the award going instead to Manchester City’s Rodri.

Indeed, a report earlier this month claimed Real Madrid could soon receive a world-record bid worth €250m (£208m, $268m) for Vini Junior, with those sort of numbers putting him way beyond Liverpool’s reach.

Asked if Liverpool could sign him, Murphy admitted: “That’s unlikely. So you have to try and find these diamonds in the rough. You have to remember when Salah came, there were a few question marks. When Sadio Mane came, people questioned if Liverpool had overpaid Southampton and look what he went on to do.

“So it might be a case of Liverpool going and finding another one of these diamonds in the rough that can evolve into a goal-scoring right winger.

“But it’s very hard to find wide players who have better goal scoring records than one in three. Salah has the goal scoring record of a striker, of a proper striker. It’s incredible numbers that he produces.

Replacing that is either, it’s going to be a brilliant recruitment or it’s going to break the bank, one or the other. Let’s just hope Vini Jr falls out with Real Madrid and fancies joining Liverpool!”

Suggesting Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could be another option, Murphy continued: “Kvaratskhelia is a really good player, similar to Luis Diaz or Cody Gakpo in running with the ball with his athleticism and his ability to make things happen, but he’s not prolific.

“He’s not a goal threat for entire games. I’ve seen him play live a couple of times, I was at the Euros, I’ve watched him a lot. He’s a terrific talent, but he’s similar to what Liverpool have got in some respects.

“Liverpool have bought Federico Chiesa so we’ll see how he evolves and develops, you know, he’s got few injuries but we’ve all seen him at his best, electric, dynamic. ”

On Salah, Murphy believes the Egyptian will ultimately end up staying at Anfield with the player’s mind made up.

“We will know sooner rather than later what will happen with Salah, he looks amazing physically and is as sharp as he’s been in a long time.

“The way he lives his life, there is no reason he can’t carry on the way he is for the next two or three seasons, the thing we don’t know is the business side of things.

“I think he does want to stay at the club and he’s made up his mind. I think he will stay at the club and so will Virgil van Dijk, with Alexander-Arnold leaving.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Zubimendi hopes grow; Sunderland striker eyed

Arne Slot, meanwhile, will have money to spend in the January window and reports have suggested the Reds have been given a sizeable lift in their quest to finally sign Martin Zubimendi.

The Reds saw a move for the Spain midfielder falter over the summer, but it’s now reported that he has changed his mind on staying at Real Sociedad and with sources confirming Liverpool are confident they can beat Arsenal to his signature in the January window.

Elsewhere, the Reds are reported to be tracking 17-year-old Sunderland prodigy Trey Ogunsuyi – with the move for the teenage striker potentially facilitated by the departure of one of the Reds’ own attacking prospects.

And finally, Liverpool are reported to have earmarked Lyon star Malick Fofana for a potential move to Anfield amid claims that a financial crisis will force the Ligue 1 side to let the Belgian depart for a very modest fee.

Every club linked with Mo Salah amid Liverpool contract doubts

By Samuel Bannister

Al Hilal – The Saudi Pro League seems intent on landing Salah again after trying in 2023 and the preferred destination this time around would be reigning champions Al Hilal due to their upcoming participation in the 2025 Club World Cup.

Al-Ittihad – Similarly, Al-Ittihad were the club who could have signed Salah in 2023, so expect to see them mentioned again – but despite being in a title race this season, they seem to be in a slightly weaker position in terms of winning the battle to take him to Saudi Arabia than before.

Al-Nassr – There were some whispers that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted Salah to join him at Al-Nassr, and though the validity remains up for question, additional Saudi suitors on top of Al Hilal cannot be ruled out.

Barcelona – Always alert to free transfer opportunities and one of the most tempting clubs he could join in terms of stature, Barcelona have been linked with Salah, although other sources have suggested conflict within the club over whether to pursue the winger or not.

Galatasaray – It seems highly unlikely that Salah would go to Galatasaray, but people would have thought the same for Victor Osimhen – or so the somewhat speculative Turkish media argued when claiming the Istanbul outfit could tempt the winger with a big contract offer upon the expiry of his Liverpool deal.

Inter – Like Barcelona, Inter have attracted many experienced talents on free transfers in recent years and they have recently been tipped – solely by club-specific outlets at this stage – to join the race for Salah, who had previous spells in Serie A with Fiorentina and Roma.

Juventus – An alternative route back to Italy could be with Juventus, who were linked with Salah a couple of months ago as a dream target – but the link did not come from strong sources.

PSG – The likeliest European side to be able to match what the Saudi Pro League can offer in terms of finances, PSG could make Salah a marquee signing, since they are believed to be willing to make significant offers of salary and contract length to him.

San Diego FC – A move to MLS would seem unlikely for Salah, but expansion side San Diego FC would have a specific motivation: their owner is the Egyptian-born British billionaire Sir Mohamed Mansour, who could charm his country of birth’s greatest ever athlete with a lucrative offer.