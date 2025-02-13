Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk could not resist a sly joke at Everton for managing a draw in their “cup final” while also revealing how the 2-2 draw will impact the title race after a chaotic end to the final-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park that witnessed FOUR red cards.

The Reds looked set to make the short journey back home across the city with all three points after goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah had handed Liverpool a 2-1 lead following Beto’s early opener for the hosts. However, James Tarkowski’s goal deep into stoppage time resulted in a barmy 2-2 draw, which meant the Reds could only extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points instead of nine.

However, the major talking points were after the game, as four red cards were dished out after a brawl was sparked by Abdoulaye Doucoure after he goaded Liverpool’s travelling support. The Toffees midfielder was dismissed for his actions, as was Curtis Jones, who confronted the Mali international and looked to defend the travelling supporters.

The trouble was not over there, though, with Liverpool boss Arne Slot also shown red for an aggressive handshake to referee Michael Oliver, while the Dutchman’s No.2 Sipke Hulshoff was also dismissed.

As a result of those red cards, neither Slot nor Hulshoff were able to face the media owing to Premier League rulings, meaning much of the press duties fell to skipper Van Dijk.

“Intense, it was always going to be intense,” he told TNT Sports when asked to sum up the game. “A lot of battles. Obviously, it’s very disappointing to lose it in the last second of the game – or even over extra time – but it is what it is. It’s not easy to accept it, especially in the manner of how, but we take it, and we go on.

“I think the referee had a big part in the game today in terms of certain challenges were given as fouls and similar weren’t. In the end, it is just disappointing to concede a very good strike, but a disappointing one.”

In a sly dig at Everton, Van Dijk went on to say: “We all know this is their cup final, and they will try to do everything in their power to make it difficult and try and win. It is a big boost for them but a blow for us.”

While the FA are, at the time of writing, yet to respond to the unsavoury events at full-time, they did issue a response to the VAR decision to allow Tarkowski’s goal to stand amid suggestions there had Doucoure had been offside in the build-up.

“The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by the VAR – who established that Doucoure was in an onside position in the build-up.”

Van Dijk on how 2-2 draw impacts title race for Liverpool

A win for Liverpool at Goodison Park would have been huge for the Reds and could have seen them open up a nine-point lead over nearest challengers Arsenal at the top of the table.

The importance of a possible win was not lost either on Liverpool’s travelling support, who could be heard chanting ‘We won the title at Goodison Park’ before Tarkowski’s stoppage-time volley silenced them and sparked mass jubilation in the Everton ranks.

As it was, a point means the Liverpool are seven points clear going into Sunday’s clash with Wolves at Anfield – a match that both Slot and his assistant Hulshoff will be forced to watch from the stands, though communication with the bench will be allowed.

On how the draw impacts the title race, Van Dijk added: “We have a lot of games up until the international break. We have put ourselves in a very good position and that is down to hard work, quality and consistency.

“We just have to look at ourselves, don’t look at what others do, just try to focus on ourselves and be the best version of ourselves. We have put ourselves in a good position, let’s keep going.”

