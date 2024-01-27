Van Dijk declares Klopp Liverpool exit ‘hard to take’ as captain elaborates on what players must do now

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has explained how his teammates found out Jurgen Klopp was leaving and why it has been a tough piece of news to sink in.

This week, Klopp confirmed he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, despite still having a contract until 2026. It was a stunning development that will have implications all over the Premier League.

Liverpool will be wondering already what their future looks like without Klopp, including doubts over the futures of some players.

But for Van Dijk, Liverpool have to focus on their remaining objectives in the Klopp era, despite the difficult news.

“It’s a hard one to take, because the manager means so much for us, to me, to the club, to the whole Premier League I think,” Van Dijk told Liverpool’s official website.

“But he made the decision for him and his family. It was always going to be a tough one and it was definitely the case.

“He told us in private of course, and all of us were together. Like I said, it’s a hard one to take but our mindset is to focus on business.

“We have a lot of targets still to achieve this year and why not finish the season on a high and together with celebrations for the boss as well?”

READ MORE – Next Liverpool manager: Alonso, Postecoglou and TWO MORE Prem bosses form Klopp replacement list

Asked how Liverpool are trying to avoid the outside noise after the repercussions of Klopp’s announcement, Van Dijk reverted the attention to their targets for the season and hopes of ending the Klopp era on a high.

“I think how we always try to manage noise from the outside,” he replied. “Of course this is massive, it’s massive news in football. For us, it was also a very big day.

“But we have big targets this year and that’s definitely stressed by the manager as well. For us and for me personally as well, I want to make sure the rest of the boys think like that too. I think that’s the case as well.

“We all want to achieve so much and that mindset was already there since pre-season and that doesn’t change. It will maybe even give you an extra boost to do that extra or maybe enjoy it a little bit even more together and make the last part of the season, the last bit of the manager’s time at the club, the best time he’s ever had.

“That’s what we strive for and that’s why it’s business as usual.”

Van Dijk explains effect on his captaincy

There was a change in captaincy at Liverpool in the summer of 2023, when Van Dijk took over from the departing Jordan Henderson.

A year later, there will be a change on the touchline too, but until then, Van Dijk knows he will have to take on some extra responsibility to keep his teammates focused.

“Yeah, definitely. I think for me personally, like I said, my mindset is making sure our goals that we have and our targets that we are trying to achieve don’t get disrupted by the news. That’s what the manager wants as well,” the Netherlands international said.

“We want to achieve a lot of things and carry on with the form we have, with the way we are playing, with the players who are doing so well and keeping that confidence. That’s why we have to keep going.

“Like I said, that’s what the manager wants as well and we have to block out the noise from the outside world, tunnel vision and focus on hopefully achieving success in these months for the manager at the club.”

Liverpool’s first game since Klopp’s announcement will be in the FA Cup on Sunday, when they welcome Championship side Norwich City to Anfield in the fourth round.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp next job named as departing Liverpool boss becomes No 1 choice for football giants; exit conspiracy theory floated

Five Liverpool players who could benefit from Xabi Alonso replacing Jurgen Klopp as manager