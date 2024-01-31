Van Dijk follows up unsettling Liverpool exit suggestion with clarification on life after Klopp

Virgil van Dijk has clarified his recent comments that seemed to imply he could follow Jurgen Klopp away from Liverpool in 2024.

Van Dijk recently failed to guarantee he would remain at Liverpool next season following Klopp’s decision to step down as manager in the summer.

However, the centre-back has now claimed his quotes were taken out of context and his commitment to Liverpool remains intact.

“It’s much taken out of context,” Van Dijk told Men In Blazers.

“To be 100% clear, I’m fully committed to the club. I love the club, I love the fans, it is fully taken out of context.

“It’s not about me, it’s not about I, it’s about us and nothing has changed.

“Five days ago, we weren’t even speaking about my contract so it’s silly but my full focus is on making sure this year can be a very special year and obviously it’s been a big announcement the last couple of days.

“It’s been a shock to each one of us connected to the club. I feel exactly what the fans are feeling at this moment.

“We mean business here. We want to crack on, we want to achieve things we dreamed of at the start of the season.

“And don’t get it twisted, I’m fully committed to the club. I love it and I love each and every second.

“I’m the captain and we’re going to go for it all and let’s see how that goes.”

Van Dijk is only under contract with Liverpool until the end of next season, so his future will linger as a key topic over the following months regardless.

What did Van Dijk say to make Liverpool panic?

The Dutchman originally rang alarm bells by replying, “That’s a big question. Well, I don’t know,” when asked if he would still be at Liverpool next season.

His first explanation about being in the last 18 months of his contract was: “That is correct – good maths.

“Listen, I don’t know. The club will have a big job on their hands, that is well known.

“To replace the manager and replace not only the manager, the staff is leaving, and there are so many things that will change.

“So the club has a big job on its hands and I am very curious which direction that will go in. But when that will be announced we will see our situation, I can’t say now.

“Obviously it will be the end of Jurgen Klopp’s era. I am very glad that I am still part of it.

“That is why I don’t like to speak about it. I am still part of it. That is my main focus now and we will see at the end of the season hopefully we have the success that we all dream of and fight for each and every day.

“By then there will probably be more clarification about what the club wants for the future and then we will see.”

Liverpool recently received the bombshell that Klopp will be vacating his position as manager at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen what changes could follow not only on the touchline but also within the playing squad.

