Van Dijk issues Liverpool transfer wake-up call as three areas Hughes needs to strengthen spelled out by legend

Virgil van Dijk has shared his opinion that Liverpool should be in the market for some new signings this month – but has been unable to provide much of an update on his own future.

Liverpool captain Van Dijk has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield, as have fellow star players Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. With none of them yet to pen fresh terms this summer, the Reds have also failed to make a senior signing yet since Richard Hughes became their sporting director.

On one hand, it has given new head coach Arne Slot a chance to assess all the options at his disposal. On the other hand, it has potentially enabled Liverpool’s rivals to steal a march on them.

There are still several issues for Slot and Hughes to resolve before the end of the summer transfer window. And on that front, Van Dijk has admitted that Liverpool need to be mindful of their squad size.

The Netherlands international said: “Obviously I think we should make some signings based on how long the season will go but I think they are working behind the scenes and I am fully convinced and trust the club that they will do the right thing for us and get the best possible squad in order to compete in every competition that we are in.

“That is the main thing I am focusing on, having the trust and we will see what happens. I think they are working very hard behind the scenes, we will see how that pans out.”

Renewing Van Dijk’s contract is also a key task for Liverpool to look into. By the start of January, he would become eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club.

Pressed on the topic of his contract situation, Van Dijk replied: “There is no changes at the moment.”

Liverpool told which positions to strengthen

While Liverpool have a few months to work on Van Dijk’s future before it becomes a major panic, time is more against them if they want to avoid ending the summer transfer window as the only Premier League club not to make a signing.

And, although they signed off on their pre-season schedule with a morale-boosting win over Sevilla (before a behind-closed doors draw with Las Palmas), Liverpool fans have reason to be concerned if they don’t address some of the needs in their system.

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has explained – along with the importance of keeping players like Van Dijk – what he thinks the three roles they need to bolster are.

Fowler told the Mirror: “I know Liverpool’s supporters are a little concerned with the lack of activity in the transfer market. I understand where they are coming from.

“I would like to see new sporting director Richard Hughes add a holding midfielder, centre-back and left-back to the squad before the window closes.

“‌There is still plenty of time to do some business but ideally you want to give new signings a few weeks to settle into their environment. One positive is that Slot will go into the season with top players like Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold at his disposal after a summer of speculation.

‌“I understand that both Salah and Van Dijk are in their 30s now so there must be some temptation to cash in as time ticks down on their contracts. Keeping both has been a big statement of intent.

“Alexander-Arnold’s future has to be sorted as quickly as possible. Trent is the kind of player I just can’t visualise wearing the shirt of another club.”

Fortunately, Liverpool might be active in the final weeks of the transfer window, with a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi believed to be in their sights.

