Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was quick to tell Michael Owen precisely what he thought of his theory that the Reds’ season will be tinged with disappointment after an awkward chat on live TV – only for the former striker to double down on his ‘bitter’ theory.

The Reds restored their 12-point lead at the top of the Premier League courtesy of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield – the victory coming courtesy of a well-taken, though somewhat contentious, Diogo Jota strike, whom the Toffees felt Luis Diaz was offside in the build-up. As a result of the win, Liverpool now need a maximum of 13 more points to secure Premier League title glory.

Such a triumph will represent a brilliant first season at the helm for Arne Slot. Indeed, when the Dutchman took charge, many expected the Reds to fall away from the highs enjoyed under Jurgen Klopp, but what has transpired has been a season of real dominance on the title front.

Owen, though, feels a brilliant season could have been a ‘phenomenal’ one had the Reds also not lost the Carabao Cup final and been dumped out the FA Cup at Plymouth and Champions League earlier than expected.

After Owen presented that theory to Van Dijk for Premier League Productions, the Reds skipper responded curtly: “So you’re suggesting the season is not going to be special any more?”

Owen said: “It will be, absolutely, it will be special, but I thought it could’ve been building into something very special.”

Van Dijk replied: “Well, I think we have to change that narrative a little bit.

“We’re fighting for the biggest prize of the season, we worked so hard for it, 20 teams are working so hard to be on top of the Premier League.

‘We have eight games to go, we know what’s at stake, we have to go for it, we have to fight, we have to enjoy the whole ride and then let’s see. Like I said, it’s still looking very special in my eyes.

“I think what you said, at the start of the season, I think no one expected us to even try to fight on all four fronts, obviously we’re at the stage now where we’re still fighting for the biggest, and that’s the reality. It’s still a possibility that this season will be very, very special.”

Michael Owen doubles down on theory on Liverpool season

The Reds have lost just once in the Premier League all season – that being a 1-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest back in September – and are now 25 games unbeaten since then.

And despite being on course to collect only their second-ever Premier League title, and second English league crown over the last 35 years, Owen insists he was doubling down on his theory afterwards.

“It’s been a frustrating couple of weeks,” Owen stated, referencing the League Cup final loss to Newcastle and the exit on penalties to PSG in the Champions League.

“Liverpool were poised to have a phenomenal season, if they win the Premier League, it’ll still be fantastic but with a little bit of a bitter taste because it was building into something special.

“I think it Liverpool fans hard, and the manager and the players, to go out of competitions in quick succession.

“The dust will settle, everyone will realise if it’s the Premier League they win at the end of the season and only the Premier League that’ll be an incredible season and they would’ve snapped your hand off for that at the start of the season.

“But it doesn’t stop the feeling of the last few weeks and to get that winning feeling back will be really important to everybody connected with the club.”

He added: “I stand by what I said. If you had said at the start of the season that Liverpool would win the Premier league, it’s a very, very top season.

“As Virgil said, not many people gave them a chance really, especially changing their manager after so long with Jurgen Klopp being there.

“However, it was building into something incredibly special and I just wondered after a couple of weeks of disappointment how hard was it to re-focus, but obviously he gave us the answer.”

Liverpool transfer latest: £65m ‘Uncle’ set to sign; Isak chances implode

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly on course to sign a phenomenal central defender this summer, who oozes so much quality it’s claimed he ‘strolls around the pitch like an uncle’.

However, the prospects of Slot adding Newcastle phenom Alexander Isak to his squad this summer appear slimmer than ever. That’s after a trusted journalist revealed the three main reasons why a deal looked extremely problematic for Liverpool to pull off.

There’s also bad news as far as interest in two top Brighton stars is concerned after Liverpool were quoted an eye-watering £200m fee for the pair.

And finally, Liverpool have identified an elite Barcelona talent as a potential replacement for Harvey Elliott, according to recent speculation.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are ready to cash in on Elliott at the end of the season, with Newcastle United especially keen on the dynamic midfielder.

A report has now claimed that the Premier League leaders are looking to the Nou Camp to replace Elliott.

