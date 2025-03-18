Virgil van Dijk’s squeaky-clean image as a “role model” has been mocked by a controversial pundit amid claims the Dutchman will quit Liverpool this summer – while new comments made by Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman also hint towards a parting of ways.

The towering defender has been Liverpool captain ever since Jordan Henderson’s departure to Al-Ettifaq in 2023, though in truth, the Dutchman has inspired the Reds for years prior to officially taking the armband. A £75m signing from Southampton in January 208, Van Dijk has won all there is to win since moving to Merseyside.

However, with his contract due to expire at the end of the current season, and with a new deal yet to be agreed, Van Dijk is eligible to depart Anfield as a free agent on July 1 – now just 105 days away.

And with Robbie Fowler indicating that both the Dutch defender, together with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah will ALL quit Anfield this summer, Liverpool may soon see three of their most influential stars leaving the club.

Now amid claims that both Bayern Munich and PSG are exploring possible moves for the Dutchman together with growing talk that suggests Van Dijk is pushing to quit Anfield, pundit Simon Jordan has torn into the 33-year-old’s apparent whiter-than-white image, suggesting he is not being as honest as he can be over his Anfield future and having previously indicated his willingness to sign a new deal.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former Crystal Palace chairman claimed Van Dijk is not exactly a “role model” when it comes to transfer negotiations, pointing out how the player was in secret talks over a move to Liverpool from previous club Southampton before news eventually became official.

Jordan then added that he would not necessarily take the Reds’ captain’s words at face value, adding that he is a “33-year-old man, not a child, not a 17-year-old graduate coming out of an academy”.

Ronald Koeman also hints at Van Dijk quitting Liverpool

Host Jim White then asked Martin Keown if he believed Van Dijk when he stated he has “genuinely” no idea over whether he will stay or not.

“You have to believe that because he’s not completely certain. Jim, what happens is, as you get the other side of January [transfer window], the door opens, and all sorts of offers come through,” Keown replied.

“They turn your head, they turn your head. And that’s probably where we are right now with these Liverpool players.”

Van Dijk’s future is understandably a topic of hot debate in his native Netherlands and national team coach Koeman was also asked for his thoughts on the Liverpool captain’s next contract.

And with reports in Germany stating Bayern are pushing hard for his signature, and that the player was open to a fresh challenge – suggestions that have since been backed up by Sky Sports reporter Sacha Tavolieri – Koeman did little to dampen claims that Van Dijk could quit.

“Whether he signs there [a new contract with Liverpool] or signs with another big club, that’s all fine with me…

“We’ll see what happens and what I understand from Virgil, he’s still looking for the level where he is now.”

Two Van Dijk replacements linked as explosive striker talks are confirmed

Meanwhile, Liverpool have understandably been scouring the market for would-be replacements for Van Dijk should their defensive lynchpin walk away.

And according to reports in Spain, the Reds are ready to turn to a £55m-rated international teammate of Darwin Nunez to plug the gap.

Alternatively, reports in Italy claim the Reds are hot on the trail of one of the Azzurri’s most-respected defenders as a successor for Van Dijk.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also reported to be chasing a new striker this summer and have already held talks over the blockbuster signing of Victor Osimhen, his captain for Nigeria has let slip, and with the on-loan Galatasaray striker boasting seven qualities that make him ideal for the Premier League.

The Reds could partially fund a move for the on-loan Galatasaray striker by offloading the out-of-sorts Diogo Jota and speculation is gathering pace that the Portuguese forward will be allowed to leave this summer.

To that end, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has exclusively revealed that Jota’s former club, Wolves, have already held talks over a possible deal to bring him back to Molineux – and with the Reds having also named their price.

