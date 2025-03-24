A bold new report claims Liverpool have been told that Virgil van Dijk has confirmed his decision to leave this summer, with the player ready to take up a ‘unique opportunity’ to move overseas and having ‘already opened negotiations’ – though TEAMtalk can reveal the truths around the speculation.

The Dutchman moved to Anfield in January 2018 and has proved an instrumental figure in the success Liverpool have enjoyed ever since. A seven-times trophy winner, Van Dijk will this season hope to hold aloft the Premier League trophy for the first time as club captain – marking a brilliant first season at the helm for Arne Slot.

But while Liverpool’s success in the Premier League will mark wild celebrations at Anfield, there remains a feeling of what might have been at Anfield with the Reds this month suffering an early exit from the Champions League and having lost the Carabao Cup final to a more-determined Newcastle.

As a result of disappointment coupled with the fact that he can secure a lucrative free transfer overseas this summer, it’s now been claimed that Van Dijk has ‘decided to end his time at Liverpool’ with those ‘recent disappointments’ leading Van Dijk to ‘say his goodbyes’ and prompting the player to ‘seek new horizons’.

According to Fijaches, Van Dijk ‘feels it’s time for a change’ after ‘the lack of recent success has affected his motivation’ and a European giant ‘has already begun negotiations’ over a transfer.

They add: ‘The most talked-about destination in recent days is Paris Saint-Germain. The French giant, always on the lookout for quality reinforcements for its defence, has seen Van Dijk as a unique opportunity to sign him as a free agent.

‘Despite the competition for his signature, PSG is very interested in bringing the defender to the Parc des Princes, where he would be part of a high-level project.’

‘With the possibility of a free transfer, the market for Van Dijk has skyrocketed, and several European clubs are in the running for his signature. However, PSG appears to have the upper hand, given their interest and the importance he has gained in recent days.’

What are the truths about Van Dijk’s future and those links to PSG?

Despite those claims in Spain, sources have informed us that it is still too soon to say with any sort of authority that Van Dijk has decided to leave.

His contract offer from the Reds – first put to his people back in November – remains on the table, though also remains unsigned. For that reason, and until the ink of any new deal is dry, Liverpool will be concerned their captain could be lured away, despite the optimism remaining that he will hang around.

When asked on Monday morning about the reports, Liverpool informed our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that there is ‘no news’ about their captain and what his future holds.

In the meantime, Foot Mercato journalist Josue Casse last week moved to play down talk of a move to the French capital for the 33-year-old, insisting that ‘there is no link between PSG and Van Dijk’.

Clearing up the rumours, he wrote: ‘To date, and contrary to rumours in the English press, there is no link between PSG and Virgil van Dijk The Reds defender’s contract is out, and rumours are rife, but nothing has happened regarding the capital club.

‘PSG currently boasts a central defensive line that combines experience (Marquinhos) with youth (Beraldo, Pacho). The discussion in the corridors of Anfield was in no way linked to his future.’

Van Dijk himself also addressed his future in the build-up to the Carabao Cup final, stating: “Before the end of the season there’s going to be news.

“As long as I’m fully committed and have my full focus on the task ahead, and I love the club, that’s the main thing. That’s who I am.”

But in the wake of those comments, one controversial pundit hit out at the player, questioning his ‘role model’ image and suggesting the player is not as squeaky-clean as he likes to portray.

