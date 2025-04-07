Virgil van Dijk put in what many feel was his worst display in a Liverpool shirt against Fulham on Sunday – with a number of high-profile stats from the game revealing just how bad he struggled against Rodrigo Muniz and amid strong fresh reports that the defender is now ready to quit Anfield and join a major European powerhouse.

The Dutchman has been a major player during the success Liverpool have enjoyed over recent years and is widely regarded as one of the greatest Premier League defenders of all time. With 313 appearances for the Reds under his belt, Van Dijk has helped the Reds win seven major trophies, while an eighth – this season’s Premier League title – now almost in the bag.

However, with the player’s contract up at the end of the season and with the player turning 34 this summer, it remains to be seen how many games Van Dijk has left in Liverpool colours.

And while they are keen to offer their captain a new deal to extend his stay, reports from Fichajes claims that Van Dijk is ready to stun FSG by spurning all proposals to sign a new deal at Anfield and is instead set to accept a free-transfer move overseas to join PSG.

While Van Dijk is said to be attracted by one final career challenge in France, it remains to be seen if either of his last two performances have influenced that reported decision.

After being given a difficult evening by Everton’s Beto in midweek, Van Dijk endured arguably his hardest game of the season on Sunday as Fulham star Muniz ran him ragged at Craven Cottage.

After taking his goal really well in the 3-2 win, Squawka then took a look at the striker’s performance with a set of stats that made for worrying reading for Van Dijk.

“Virgil van Dijk won 40% of his duels against Fulham, his lowest in a Premier League game for Liverpool when contesting 10 or more,” Squawka posted on X after the match.

“Ibrahima Konate only did slightly better, winning 5/10, as both centre-backs struggled to deal with Rodrigo Muniz.

“The Fulham striker won more duels than any other player in the pitch (10),” they continued. “And more fouls than any other Fulham player (3), as well as scoring an excellent goal after leaving VVD for dead. What a performance.”

ICYMI 🔴 Van Dijk orders Michael Owen to ‘change the narrative’ in squeamish Liverpool interview over title glory

Van Dijk on what is next as Slot defends Liverpool captain

Despite his struggles on Sunday and indeed over the last two games, TEAMtalk sources understand the Reds are still keen to persuade their captain to sign a new deal.

And with a new two-year deal having been put on the table last November, we’ve been told there still remains an optimism around Anfield that he will commit to signing the extension and despite the ongoing rumours of PSG.

At the same time, though, FSG and sporting director Richard Hughes recognises that Van Dijk will not be able to continue at the top forever and plans to sign a new central defender this summer are thought to be one of the club’s major priorities. Both Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Dean Huijsen of Bournemouth have emerged as their preferred targets on that front, though competition for both players is expected to be tough.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk has teased there will be news soon over his future, revealing last week: “I can’t say more than there will be news in the upcoming weeks, whether it’s positive or not.

“I have no idea at this point, well I don’t know, I mentioned it many times before, I said I am calm.

“Like I said also many times before, you know I love the club, and the club loves me. I love playing for Liverpool.

“At this stage, I’m not really panicking whatsoever, so let’s see.”

Slot has also made it clear he wants to keep Van Dijk around, saying last month: “The only thing I know is that I want Virgil to be here next season.

“The rest is talk about the contract and that is not what I do over here.”

The Dutchman was also quick to defend the player after his struggles at Craven Cottage on Sunday as the Reds lost their long unbeaten 26-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and slipped to only their second loss of the league campaign.

“I mainly give credit to other players as well. Van Dijk is not the first player to find it difficult to defend against Beto. And the one that played here today, you have to give credit to him also,” Slot insisted after the 3-2 setback.

“I still see a lot of things that Virgil does well, but if you play 50-60 games a season, there will be moments, even for him, where you could have done better.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Transformative triple deal eyed; Isak hopes implode

Meanwhile, Van Dijk wasn’t the only Reds star to come under fire for his performance on Sunday, with a portion of fans turning on Andy Robertson, suggesting it’s time for the player to retire, proving that his Premier League career is over and now needs to ‘learn Arabic fast’.

Elsewhere, reports on Sunday also claimed Liverpool have earmarked THREE defensive signings this summer with Slot planning for life after Trent Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Robertson – and with the first of those deals starting to gather serious pace.

Slot is also reportedly considering swooping for a tigerish Aston Villa midfielder, amid claims the Villans may soon be forced to offer the star a ‘huge’ pay rise.

And finally, any remote hopes Liverpool may have had of signing Alexander Isak this summer look over, with a report now revealing the Reds are turning their focus towards hot-shots in the Bundesliga and Serie A instead.

POLL: Who from Van Dijk, Salah and Trent do you think will stay?