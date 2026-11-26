Virgil van Dijk insists he is mentally prepared to leave Liverpool this summer if the club decides to say goodbye to him after 10 seasons of service, with the player now being tipped for a shock move across the Premier League to reinforce the wobbly defence of one of the division’s more shaky backlines.

The Dutchman has proved an absolute colossus for the Reds since signing in a £75m switch from Southampton in January 2018, racking up 391 appearances for Liverpool and helping the club to win eight major honours in one of the most successful periods in the club’s rich history.

But at 35 years of age and with a deal expiring at the end of the current campaign, both Van Dijk and Liverpool find themselves reaching an important crossroads on the player’s future.

After being left on the bench on Wednesday night for the club’s 3-0 Champions League win – a match in which a resurgent Florian Wirtz stole all the plaudits – the Reds showed they don’t always need to rely on the evergreen Dutchman to keep a clean sheet.

Indeed, that was only the third game that Van Dijk, when fit and available, has been missing from a Liverpool game when there was something riding on the match, perhaps showing a glimpse into a future without their talismanic leader.

And prior to the game, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp, speaking on The Overlap Daily, believes a surprise move to Chelsea could be next for the 35-year-old Dutchman.

“All the great centre-back partnerships, you always have one that’s the dominant one, and normally one that will maybe drop off,” Redknapp said.

“If you talk about probably as good as anything, say Virgil [van Dijk] and Jacquet at the moment, you wouldn’t even know who’s who. They’re both aggressive, and they go and win challenges.

“But I’ve seen Chelsea’s defence get bullied time after time. Brian Brobbey was obviously one a few weeks ago at Sunderland. And again, Dominic Calvert-Lewin. They cannot live with anyone that’s got any physicality.

“[Levi] Colwill is what you would call, in our day, a number two centre-back, which would be the one that would maybe sweep up behind. [Wesley] Fofana, the same. They haven’t got that player.

“Do they need to just go and, as I keep hearing people say, ‘You need to buy a centre-back.’

“I don’t know for sure; he might end up staying. I hope he does. (Chelsea) should try and get Virgil van Dijk in the summer. That’s what I’d do.

“You’re not going to get five years out of him, but I still think he’s got two years at the top. I think he’d be a great signing.

“He might want to go to the MLS. He might want to go somewhere. But he might fancy London. And if he doesn’t sign a new contract at Liverpool, that’s who they should try to sign.”

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Van Dijk relaxed on Anfield future

Speaking before last weekend’s 4-0 thumping of Manchester United at Anfield, Van Dijk insists he is calm on his future and is prepared for all eventualities.

“At this moment of time, if anyone says that or puts out that they know what I’m going to do next season, it’s untrue because at this moment of time, speaking to you, I’ve got no idea either,” he said.

“But I’m relaxed with it because, if you know me, I only focus on what I can control, and that’s at the moment the Manchester United game. Then we’ll focus on the Champions League, and whatever happens in the new year coming, we’ll see then.

“But it’s been an incredible journey, almost 10 years this summer,r and it’s been a big part of my life, and I’ll forever be grateful for anything that happened over those years.

“If it’s getting extended, we’ll see then.

“If not, then I’m going to say goodbyes in the summer.”

On how emotional an exit would be, Van Dijk said: “Well, yeah, probably for me the most and the family because it’s been an incredible time.

“But I don’t look too far in the future, and that’s been, in my opinion, also a little bit of a success. I won’t change it now either.

“Whatever happens, happens. Let’s see.”

Liverpool reach verdict on captain’s future

Despite those apparent doubts, TEAMtalk sources understand that the club are willing to offer Van Dijk a new deal, with manager Andoni Iraola having been blown away by the veteran’s displays so far this season.

Indeed, according to our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, Van Dijk’s future at Anfield will be something the club will start to seriously assess as they move into 2027. There is no immediate pressure to reach an agreement, with both parties happy with the current situation and keen to keep the dialogue open.

The club continue to place enormous value on Van Dijk’s leadership and experience, particularly as they look to develop the next generation of defenders around him.

Liverpool are not ruling out bringing in another centre-back, but it is not viewed as an immediate priority. Their attention is more firmly focused on strengthening at left-back and resolving the future of Ronald Araujo, with the club keen to make his loan move permanent.

For now, Van Dijk’s future is not viewed as a major source of concern at Anfield.

Liverpool want to keep their captain; the player remains settled, and the possibility of a short-term extension is something both sides are prepared to explore as the new year approaches.

That stance has since been backed up by Fabrizio Romano, who also believes a firm decision will be reached in due course.

“Van Dijk also said some important things,” Romano began.

“The first is: ‘I’m sure I can still be competitive at the highest level for many more years.’

“So Van Dijk is not giving up at all. He is more than a leader and more than a top player. He’s a fantastic reference point.

“Van Dijk is 100 per cent sure he can still perform at the highest level for a long time, not just for another season or so. He wants to be considered an important player, not just someone who stays in the team. He wants to feel important.

“On the other side, there is the discussion about the financial terms, the length of the contract and everything else. So it is going to be down to Liverpool and Virgil van Dijk, together with his agency.

“The relationship between Liverpool and the agency taking care of Van Dijk is very good. There will be meetings and discussions. They are not in a rush because the decision will be made together by Liverpool and Van Dijk.

“But Van Dijk is clear that he has not decided anything. He also said: ‘If I can stay here, I will be super happy. I love this place. Otherwise, I will say thank you to Liverpool for everything we have experienced together.’

“So Van Dijk is keeping everything open.

“Again, there will be meetings. Liverpool and the agency taking care of Van Dijk have already decided to have conversations.”

While Van Dijk looks set to stay on, it’s emerged that Julian Ward is prepared to ruthlessly axe another seven-trophy Reds schemer next year.

In other news, the Reds are poised to seal a deal for a new winger, with Romano dropping his trademark ‘Here we go’ catchphrase.