A report has predicted mass turnover in the Liverpool squad at season’s end, with verdicts given on no fewer than nine players currently linked with exits.

Liverpool have by and large navigated mass player turnover in the past few years well, and even when standards slipped in the 2025/26 campaign, the Reds still secured a fifth-placed finish and Champions League football.

Liverpool have waved goodbye to icons of the club like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah, along with guaranteed starters like Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz.

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Over that time, Liverpool have also spent upwards of £100m on a single player on three occasions.

And according to the Daily Mail, there’ll be no shortage of outgoings in 2027.

For varying reasons, nine players are currently being linked with departing Anfield next year.

The nine players listed in the report were Alisson Becker, Jeremie Frimpong, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Ronald Araujo, Kostas Tsimikas, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Federico Chiesa.

In the cases of Alisson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Tsimikas and Endo, their respective contracts are all due to expire next summer.

Frimpong has been linked with a money-spinning move to Saudi Arabia, Araujo’s loan will expire and the Reds must decide whether to negotiate a permanent deal, Mac Allister wants a new deal but could be sold if one isn’t offered, and Chiesa never plays.

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Stay or go verdicts on nine Liverpool players

The Mail ran the rule over the nine players and returned a verdict of five either should stay or the signs suggest they will stay, and for the other four, exits are anticipated.

The stay column read as follows: Alisson, Frimpong, Van Dijk, Araujo and Mac Allister.

The leave column included the rest – Gomez, Tsimikas, Endo and Chiesa.

Gomez is Liverpool’s longest serving player and a vital member of the squad given his extraordinarily versatility.

Nevertheless, the report stated: ‘He will turn 30 in the summer so it is hard to see him being handed a new deal.

‘The defender is loved by all at the club as the longest-serving player and there is a sadness that injuries have held his career back to a degree. But it feels like this summer would be the right time to move on.’

His spot in the squad could effectively be taken by Araujo if the Uruguayan arrives outright.

Liverpool hold an option to buy Araujo for €55m / £47m, but the Mail suggested Liverpool might try to negotiate a lower price.

They noted: ‘No decisions are being made just yet but Liverpool are delighted with the impact made by fan favourite Araujo, and he is loving life in England. Liverpool retain the right to renegotiate and pay less than the pre-agreed fee.

‘Araujo’s leadership, experience and versatility are all huge bonuses. He has been outstanding at both right back and centre half, and it seems like an obvious decision to make the move permanent. Put the money on the table.’

The three biggest names on the list – Alisson, Van Dijk, Mac Allister – all want to pen fresh terms at Anfield.

With the trio all in spectacular form this season, it would be a surprise to see the Reds let any of that threesome go.

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