Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract at Liverpool next summer

Trusted Liverpool reporter James Pearce has revealed the very latest on the future of star Reds trio Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold – and is bolding predicting at least one of the threesome is almost certain to stay.

The Reds are making mince meat of the Premier League title race this season with Wednesday night’s 2-0 win over Newcastle extending their lead at the top to a dominating 13 points. And while Arsenal do still have a game in hand, their lack of attacking options has come home to roost after drawing blanks in their last two games.

As a result, few are expecting Liverpool to have any concerns in soon wrapping up what will only be their second English league crown in 35 years. And with a Carabao Cup final against the Magpies to come, as well as a Champions League last-16 tie with PSG looming on the horizon, this is shaping up to be the best-ever season in Liverpool’s illustrious history – not that Arne Slot is taking anything for granted after this emphatic nine-word reaction to claims the title is already in the bag.

Despite the good times at Anfield, a dark cloud hovers over the Merseysiders with all of Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold falling out of contract at the season’s end.

As it stands, the trio are now just 124 days away from being able to walk away from Liverpool as free agents.

And amid strong suggestions that all three could depart, trusted reporter Pearce of The Athletic has had his say on their futures – and says one could leave, one could stay and another has a straight 50/50 choice.

“I’m still confident that Van Dijk will stay put. I think he’s been by far and away the best centre-half in European football this season,” Pearce told Givemesport.

“It’s not only what he gives you on the pitch but he is that ideal role model, leader, talisman in terms of the way he conducts himself off the pitch as well.

“I think the fact there has been so little talk about potential options where he could potentially go, I think that points to the most likelihood of him staying put.

“With Salah we know there is strong interest from the Saudi Pro League. I think that will come down to a straight choice from him.

“Does he want to stay at Liverpool and keep writing the record books or does he want to go to Saudi? I don’t think he’s ready to walk away from top-level football.

“The biggest question mark is around Alexander-Arnold. Those close to him say there hasn’t been a final decision yet but if you speak to people in Spain Madrid are very confident he will end up there come the summer.”

Salah appears to wave goodbye; ominous signs for Alexander-Arnold

Of the trio, our sources have also indicated that Van Dijk is the most likely to hang around. Per our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, the first Reds offer to the club captain was made back in November – and while it remains unsigned at this stage, there remains confidence within the corridors of power at Anfield that the towering Dutchman will be around to extend his stay on Merseyside.

While that’s not to say Salah could also be convinced to stay, recent comments from the player suggest a parting of ways is becoming an increasingly likely scenario after an emotionally charged interview with former Reds winger Steve McManaman.

“I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans, I gave it all to the city. I was here, I wasn’t lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it all,” the Egyptian told TNT Sports.

“I think that’s what the city is about – they give you love and you have a connection with them because you give your all. I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years and I gave it all.”

Pressed again by McManaman if there was anything to say on his future and if there had been any progress towards agreeing a new deal, Salah added: “In a very polite way [no].”

As for Alexander-Arnold, interest in him from Real Madrid has been on the agenda for the best part of 18 months now and they have long had a focus on his free transfer signing for summer 2025 on their radar.

Indeed, a report earlier this week claimed officials at Real Madrid are now speaking about the arrival of the 26-year-old as a ‘certainty’ and are completely convinced his signing from Liverpool is done, with reports also revealing the length of the deal, signing-on fee and wages the right-back can expect to earn.

Perhaps more worryingly, Mike McGrath of the Daily Telegraph listed these six reasons why the 33-cap England man was destined to move to the Bernabeu this summer.

Meanwhile, strong new reports in Spain claim Salah has been ‘secretly negotiating’ with a surprise new European suitor this summer as he explores a possible move away from Anfield.

Were the Egyptian to leave, Richard Hughes and Co would have a near-impossible hole to fill, though shock reports have explained why the Reds could turn to the controversial signing of Mason Greenwood as a replacement and amid claims that Marseille will sell for the right price.

While we would be shocked, to say the least were that move to happen, one move that does look very much on is for Milos Kerkez. Now Slot has been given a pretty significant green light to finalise the deal with one of the player’s former coaches revealing the Hungarian ‘will sign for Liverpool’ this summer.

