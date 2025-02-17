PSG and Real Madrid have both been linked with Liverpool ace Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate has admitted to being ‘flattered’ at reported transfer interest from top European clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

The centre-back has been integral to Liverpool’s success this season and has played in all of the Premier League games he’s been available for – missing five due to a knee injury.

Konate has helped his side to keep eight clean sheets in 19 league games and has formed a formidable defensive partnership with Reds captain Virgil van Dijk, whose future also remains uncertain.

Konate was asked about his Liverpool contract situation and the reported interest from PSG in an interview with French magazine Telefoot, which aired on Sunday morning.

“Hearing big clubs like that being interested is very flattering, but now I’m focusing on this season,” Konate said.

“I want to win everything – take as many titles as possible and then everything that happens in relation to my contractual situation. It’s my agents, my advisors who take care of that.”

Konate’s current contract is set to expire in 2026 and Liverpool have held talks with his agents over an extension, but understandably their main focus at this stage is on Van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose deals all expire in the summer.

READ MORE: The FOUR Liverpool players out of contract in 2026: Keep or sell?

PSG, Real Madrid both linked with Konate

A report from France claimed on Saturday that PSG are plotting a summer move for Konate. It’s claimed they want to bring him in as a partner – and eventual successor – for captain Marquinhos.

More worryingly for Liverpool, the report claimed Konate ‘is interested in a move to the Ligue 1 club’, who are his hometown team.

French reporter Julien Laurens wrote that Konate ‘is tempted’ to move back to the French capital, after previously developing in the Paris FC academy but never being on PSG’s books.

Meanwhile, it was claimed late in the January window that Real Madrid could perform a double raid on Liverpool by moving for BOTH Konate and Alexander-Arnold.

While the Reds are “continuing to work to make progress on a contract renewal”, Madrid are “circling” for the defender – it was reported at the time.

Madrid are keen to strengthen at the back in the summer, which is no surprise given Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are all currently sidelined with injuries.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Nottingham Forest star Murillo is on their shortlist, but we are yet to receive any concrete information on the Konate links, one way or the other.

From Liverpool’s point of view, though, they are not panicking and believe Konate will sign an extension in the coming months.

DON’T MISS: The SIX Real Madrid players out of contract in 2026 along with Ancelotti: Keep or sell

Liverpool around-up: Diaz out, Isak in? / Hato competition

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Liverpool could consider selling Luis Diaz in the summer if they are able to bring in Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

Diaz is a confirmed target for Barcelona and Saudi Pro League clubs, while TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Liverpool are interested in Isak.

We also understand that the Newcastle striker himself is interested in a move to Anfield.

However, the Magpies are not willing to sell the striker and plan to hold talks with him in the summer over a new contract.

In other news, Real Madrid could beat Liverpool to the signing of Ajax centre-back Jorrel Hato this summer.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are keen on a deal for Hato in the summer of 2025 and were even considering trying to sign him late in the winter window.

However, a report in Spain has now claimed Madrid are planning to make a bid of €40million (£33.3m / $42m) plus bonuses to secure his services in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool transfer quiz: Two clubs before