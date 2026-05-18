Liverpool could yet decide to sack Arne Slot after a woeful campaign

Liverpool’s hierarchy continues to publicly back Arne Slot, but TEAMtalk can reveal that serious internal discussions over the Dutchman’s future are now expected in the coming weeks amid mounting concern behind the scenes at Anfield.

It’s been a season of struggle for Liverpool, who have failed to defend their Premier League crown with any distinction and who could yet be usurped in the race for a top-five finish. Trophyless and seemingly without an identity, the pressure has been on Slot for most of the season.

While Slot had been expected to get the green light to carry on into next season, some concerning results and performances in recent weeks could yet lead to a rethink and with media noise around Slot’s suitability to lead a revival sparking growing concern.

One issue that has particularly reverberated around the club’s American ownership group in Boston has been Mohamed Salah’s recent public comments regarding Liverpool’s current direction and performances.

In light of that comment – labelled a grenade by Gary Neville – has seen his post liked by 17 Liverpool stars, past and present.

Sources indicate Salah’s remarks have triggered significant reflection internally, with senior figures understanding why the Egyptian voiced his frustrations after a hugely disappointing campaign.

TEAMtalk understands Fenway Sports Group are increasingly alarmed not only by Liverpool’s results but also by the broader atmosphere surrounding the squad and project heading into the summer.

Although FSG are not directly micro-managing the football operation, football chiefs Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are understood to be continuously assessing the situation and discussing possible future scenarios.

The Reds’ title defence has unravelled dramatically this season, and pressure is intensifying on Slot following a campaign that will end without silverware.

Liverpool’s defeat tally has become a major source of concern internally. The club’s 19 losses across all competitions this season already represent their joint-highest total of the century, and they could equal an unwanted modern-era record if they lose their final game of the campaign.

Only once since Liverpool returned to the top flight in 1962 have they suffered 20 defeats in a season – a mark set during the difficult 1992/93 campaign.

While Liverpool have consistently maintained publicly that a full review would take place only after the season concludes, TEAMtalk understands concern within the club has escalated sharply during the closing weeks of the season…

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Liverpool frustrations could yet lead to Arne Slot sack – Sources

The fact Liverpool ultimately missed out on Xabi Alonso – who has now finalised his move to Chelsea – has only added to frustration among sections of the fanbase and internally raised further questions about long-term planning.

TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey has revealed the latest emerging from within the corridors of power at Anfield.

“Edwards and Hughes have some serious thinking and talking to do,” Bailey explained.

“The situation with Slot is escalating at a pace, and I can tell you not everyone internally is aligned behind the idea that he should definitely stay.

“Liverpool are not a club that reacts emotionally or impulsively, but the ownership absolutely recognise this is becoming a very concerning situation.

“I’m told Salah’s comments hit home in a massive way. Internally, there’s actually a lot of sympathy towards what he said, and people at the club understand why he voiced those frustrations.”

Next Liverpool manager: Four names under discussion

Despite Alonso now being unavailable, TEAMtalk understands several alternative managerial names continue to be discussed behind the scenes should Liverpool eventually decide a change is necessary.

“Sebastian Hoeness is hugely respected because of the work he’s done at Stuttgart,” Bailey added.

“Julian Nagelsmann remains admired, while Matthias Jaissle is another coach Liverpool have looked at – especially given the growing appreciation for his tactical approach.

“But one name that repeatedly comes up is Andoni Iraola.

“He’s potentially available, he plays an aggressive high-intensity style that fits Liverpool’s football identity, and crucially, he already understands the Premier League.

“And people shouldn’t underestimate the Richard Hughes connection either. Hughes was instrumental in bringing Iraola to Bournemouth, and there remains huge respect there.”

For now, Liverpool continue to insist Slot remains their manager and no final decisions have been made.

However, TEAMtalk understands the end-of-season review at Anfield is shaping up to be one of the most significant internal assessments the club have conducted in years, with the pressure around Slot growing rapidly heading into a pivotal summer.

It’s not just in the boardroom that Slot has lost, with several pundits now speaking out against him.

These comments from Jermaine Pennant, in particular, were especially damning.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, though, have offered differing views, with the former explaining why he deserves to stay.

However, those in the media are also speculating on a change, with James Pearce among those to suggest the project under Slot is failing and the ‘clamour to sack the Dutchman is growing louder’.

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