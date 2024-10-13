It’s very strange’ – Pundit makes worrying Liverpool claim as sources reveal likelihood of triple exit

Liverpool stars Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah are out of contract next summer, and Paul Robinson has voiced concerns over the situation.

The trio are some of the most important players in Arne Slot’s squad and their situations has caught the attention of several clubs, prompting speculation they could leave on free transfers.

Former England goalkeeper Robinson has highlighted that it is unusual for Liverpool to allow players to enter the final 12 months of their contract if they are important to the team.

“The thing that worries me from a Liverpool point of view is that they very rarely let players run into the last year of their deal – at least in recent history,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“It’s very, very strange that they’ve got into this situation with these players.

“You wonder why you’re not hearing that talks are underway when we are hearing about the other players like they are with Konate.

“The other three, you wonder whether those conversations are even taking place. You’d expect that they have, but maybe they haven’t gone quite as well as Konate’s.”

Salah most likely to leave of Liverpool trio – sources

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Wednesday that Liverpool are on the verge of agreeing a new contract for Ibrahima Konate, who has started all but one of the Reds’ matches so far this season.

With that deal all but agreed, we understand that Liverpool intend to press ahead with talks over a new deal for Van Dijk. The defender has been informed of the Reds’ intention to extend and all parties are confident of reaching an agreement soon.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, is a confirmed transfer target for Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have been in contact with the right-back’s agents for weeks to gauge his interest in a switch to the Bernabeu.

Despite this, sources close to Liverpool insist they are confident that Alexander-Arnold will sign a new long-term deal before January, with the Reds willing to make him one of the highest paid player’s at the club.

Salah, however, is facing more of an uncertain future and as previously revealed, those behind the scenes at Anfield do not believe he’ll sign a new deal.

Interest from the Saudi Pro League remains in the Egyptian international and sources say it’s likely he’ll join a Saudi side on a free transfer next summer.

Liverpool target former Man Utd full-back

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly keen to sign a new left-back in January and have identified former Manchester United star Alvaro Fernandez Carreras as a target.

The Spaniard only joined Benfica from the Red Devils over the summer and has performed well in Portugal, catching the attention of several clubs.

The 21-year-old was recently linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona, the two biggest clubs in his homeland, while the prospect of Man Utd activating their buyback clause for him has not been ruled out.

But reports from Spain suggest that Liverpool have ‘shown the greatest interest’ in signing Carreras as Slot looks to bring in more competition for Andy Robertson.

It’s claimed that Carreras’ previous experience in English football (he never played for Man Utd first team, but had a loan spell at Preston North End, where Liverpool youngsters such as Sepp van den Berg, Ben Woodburn and Calvin Ramsay have been sent to develop in recent years) appeals to Liverpool.

But the Reds have been warned that Benfica will – as is customary – drive a hard bargain, potentially even holding out for Carreras’ undisclosed release clause to be paid in full.

