Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Osasuna winger Victor Munoz, hijacking Newcastle United’s long-running pursuit of the Spanish star, and TEAMtalk can reveal what the move means for the Reds’ interest in fellow attacking targets Yan Diomande and Bradley Barcola.

The Reds have moved decisively to secure one of LaLiga’s most exciting attacking talents, with sources confirming that Liverpool have agreed to trigger the player’s £34million release clause and are now finalising the final steps of the transfer.

We can also confirm that Munoz’s camp have already agreed terms on a six-year contract, paving the way for the 22-year-old to become one of Andoni Iraola’s first major additions of the summer.

The move comes as a significant blow to Newcastle. The Magpies had been in talks over a deal for several weeks and were widely regarded as the frontrunners to secure Munoz’s signature ahead of a host of rival clubs.

Indeed, sources indicate Newcastle had made substantial progress in negotiations and were optimistic about their chances of getting the deal over the line.

However, Liverpool’s late intervention has completely changed the picture. TEAMtalk understands the Anfield hierarchy accelerated their move after receiving confirmation that Real Madrid would not be exercising their buy-back option on the player.

That decision opened the door for interested clubs to act, and Liverpool wasted little time in positioning themselves at the front of the queue.

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Liverpool win race for rising Spanish winger

Munoz has enjoyed a superb rise since leaving Real Madrid, establishing himself as a key figure for Osasuna and forcing his way into Spain’s World Cup squad thanks to a series of outstanding performances.

His development has not gone unnoticed at Anfield.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that sporting director Richard Hughes and Liverpool’s recruitment department have been monitoring Munoz closely and believe he is perfectly suited to the tactical approach being introduced by new manager Iraola.

The Spaniard’s versatility is viewed as a major asset. Although naturally right-footed and most effective operating from the left flank, Munoz is capable of playing across the attacking line and in a variety of midfield roles.

Liverpool’s recruitment staff see similarities with players such as Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert and Junior Kroupi – adaptable attackers capable of fulfilling multiple functions within a fluid system.

Those qualities are understood to have particularly appealed to Iraola, who has built a reputation for maximising versatile attacking players and tailoring systems around intelligent, hard-working forwards.

Liverpool’s Munoz move won’t stop dream Yan Diomande deal

TEAMtalk understands Munoz’s arrival will not alter Liverpool’s plans to sign a specialist right-winger this summer.

Sources have confirmed that RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande remains the club’s leading target for that position, with Liverpool continuing to monitor his situation closely despite the significant hurdles involved in securing a deal.

The Bundesliga outfit are standing firm on a valuation in excess of €100million (£86.5m / $115.2m) and remain hopeful that they can persuade the Ivory Coast international to commit his future to the club by signing a new contract.

Liverpool are aware that any deal for Diomande would be difficult, but the 22-year-old remains highly regarded by the club’s recruitment staff and is viewed as one of the outstanding wide forwards in European football.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola is another player Liverpool continue to do extensive work on.

Interestingly, the two situations could become intertwined. TEAMtalk understands PSG remain among the clubs pursuing Diomande and any successful move by the French champions could potentially pave the way for Barcola to leave the Parc des Princes.

Sources indicate the France international has already informed PSG that he is ready for a new challenge this summer, putting a number of Europe’s leading clubs on alert.

Liverpool are among those keeping a close eye on developments and continue to assess multiple options as they look to strengthen their attacking ranks.

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Munoz set to undergo Liverpool medical

Munoz’s arrival should not be viewed as the end of Liverpool’s attacking recruitment drive.

Instead, the Spaniard is seen as a versatile addition capable of operating across several positions, while the club’s search for a marquee right-sided attacker remains ongoing.

Sources close to Liverpool have confirmed that club officials are already in the United States and are preparing to put Munoz through his medical examinations before completing the transfer.

Barring any late complications, the expectation is that the deal will be wrapped up quickly.

For Newcastle, the outcome is undoubtedly frustrating. The club invested significant time in pursuing Munoz and believed they were well placed to secure his signature.

Instead, Liverpool have swooped in at the decisive moment and secured an agreement for a player regarded as one of Spain’s brightest emerging attacking talents.

And with Iraola eager to add adaptable, high-energy attacking options to his squad, Munoz is viewed internally as a signing capable of making an immediate impact while also fitting the club’s long-term vision.

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