Liverpool could reportedly make a move for Victor Osimhen if they fail to bring Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak to Anfield, while journalist Ben Jacobs has brought the latest on the future of the Napoli star.

Despite winning the Premier League title with ease last season, Liverpool manager Arne Slot and Sporting Director Richard Hughes are aware of the need to strengthen the squad and add more quality players. The Reds have already signed right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, while attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz and left-back Milos Kerkez look set to be on their way to Anfield.

The Merseyside outfit are also after a striker, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, long reporting that Newcastle star Isak is Liverpool’s top target.

However, Newcastle do not want to sell Isak and are holding talks with the Sweden international striker over a new deal.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle could demand up to £150million for Isak, who scored 23 goals and gave six assists in 34 Premier League matches last season.

While Liverpool are ‘ready to make their move’ for Isak ‘if encouragement is given that an exit is possible’, according to RousingTheKop, the Reds have Osimhen on their ‘shortlist’ as a potential alternative.

‘Interest in Isak is thought to be affecting an advancement in any one deal, with the Reds waiting for a clearer picture on the Sweden international’s future,’ notes the report.

‘Victor Osimhen is understood to remain on the shortlist at Liverpool, while Viktor Gyokeres and Hugo Ekitike are admired as well.

‘But as Liverpool position themselves to sign a new No. 9, the outcome of Isak’s contract discussions is likely to determine which path they ultimately take.’

Described as “the best striker in the world” by Nigeria manager Eric Chelle on BBC Sport Africa this week, Osimhen scored 37 goals and gave eight assists in 41 appearances in the 2024/25 campaign during his loan spell at Galatasaray, helping them win the Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Cup.

The Nigeria international striker is under contract at his parent club Napoli until the end of next season.

Napoli are eager to sell Osimhen, who has a release clause of €75million (£63million, $85.3 million) in his contract, and, according to GiveMeSport on May 19, wants £400,000 per week as salary at his new club.

DON’T MISS 🔴 Everton line up move for Liverpool star David Moyes LOVES but £15m hurdle remains – sources

Al-Hilal and Galatasaray in talks for Victor Osimhen – report

While Liverpool will believe that they have enough pull to convince Osimhen to move to Anfield in the summer transfer window, the Premier League champions need to hurry up.

If the Reds keep on waiting for the outcome of talks between Isak and Newcastle over a new contract, then they could miss out on the signing of Osimhen.

That’s because, according to journalist Jacobs, Al-Hilal and Galatasaray are in talks to sign the Nigerian star.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have made a final offer to Osimhen and are keen on finalising a deal on Friday evening.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Key hours ahead in the Victor Osimhen saga. Al-Hilal still pushing and have made Osimhen a final and improved offer.

“Galatasaray also in talks. Al-Hilal haven’t yet walked away, despite reports, but they want to finalise a deal this evening if possible. All on Osimhen now.”

Latest Liverpool news: Florian Wirtz update, Bayern Munich raid

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has delivered the latest update on the prospect of Florian Wirtz joining Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window.

Romano has also revealed that Liverpool are set to complete a deal for a goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are keen on a summer deal for a Bayern Munich defender, according to a report.

QUIZ: How well do you know Victor Osimhen?