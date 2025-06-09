Liverpool have stepped up their quest to bring a world-class striker to Anfield, according to a report, but Arne Slot’s side are facing competition from Manchester United.

The 2024/25 campaign was a hugely successful one for Liverpool. Although the Reds lost the Carabao Cup final to Newcastle United and were knocked out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage, they won the Premier League title with ease in Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

Not resting on their laurels, Liverpool manager Slot and Sporting Director Richard Hughes are very active in the summer transfer window and have already signed Netherlands international right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Reds are also keen on adding Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez to their squad and have already had bids turned down for Bayer and Germany international attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Liverpool are keen on signing a new striker, too, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, long reporting that Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is their dream target.

However, with Newcastle not willing to sell Isak and prepared to demand as much as £150million for the Sweden international, Liverpool have other strikers on their shortlist, including Victor Osimhen.

According to TBR, Liverpool have already been in talks to sign the Nigeria international, who spent last season on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli and was described as “a complete player” by former Chelsea star Gianfranco Zola on Sky Sports News in February 2023.

Liverpool ‘held talks with Osimhen’s camp last month’, according to the report, with Napoli keen to sell him in the summer transfer window.

Osimhen, who has turned down a move to the Saudi Pro League and would prefer to join a Premier League club, has a release clause of £63million in his contract at Napoli.

GiveMeSport reported last month that Osimhen wants as much as £400,000 per week as salary at his next club.

Manchester United keen on Victor Osimhen

TBR has revealed that Man Utd are also very keen on a summer deal for Osimhen, who scored 37 goals and gave eight assists in 41 appearances in the 2024/25 campaign during his loan spell at Galatasaray, helping them win the Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Cup.

Just like Liverpool, Man Utd also held talks with the 26-year-old striker’s camp last month.

Man Utd are in need of a new striker and have already made contact to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP.

However, it seems that the Red Devils are not putting all their eggs in one basket and have their eyes on Osimhen as well.

Liverpool, though, should have the advantage over Man Utd in the race for Osimhen.

After all, the Reds are the Premier League champions and will not only play in the Champions League next season, but they will also aim to win it.

Man Utd are not the force they once were and may not even end up in the Champions League places in the Premier League table in the 2025/26 campaign.

