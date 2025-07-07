Liverpool have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen, with the Napoli striker making up his mind to join Galatasaray, sources have told TEAMtalk, but there is still one hurdle remaining despite the Turkish giants making an offer of €55m (£47.3m, $64.4m).

Osimhen is one of the best strikers in the world and was in fine form for Galatasaray last season. The 26-year-old Nigeria international spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at the Turkish giants after Napoli manager Antonio Conte made it clear that he was not in his plans, scoring 37 goals and giving eight assists in 41 appearances, as Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Cup.

TEAMtalk reported on June 17 Liverpool’s interest in Osimhen, who is on the radar of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal as well.

Sources told TEAMtalk at the time that Liverpool were ‘in talks over a swap deal’, with the Premier League champions willing to send striker Darwin Nunez and winger Federico Chiesa to Napoli to bring Osimhen to Anfield.

TEAMtalk can now reveal that Osimhen has made his decision on his next club, with the 26-year-old keen on a return to Galatasaray.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Osimhen wants to continue at Galatasaray, and personal terms between the Nigerian striker and the Turkish club are already fully agreed.

The world-class striker feels comfortable at the club and has built a strong connection with both the team and the fans.

However, the real issue remains the transfer fee. Napoli are asking for the full release clause, set at €75million (£64.5m, $87.8) but Galatasaray have no intention of paying that amount.

The Turkish Super Lig giants have made it clear that they are willing to go no higher than €60m (£51.6m, $70.2m) plus bonuses, with a total maximum of around €65m (£56m, $76m).

Galatasaray have already submitted an offer close to €55m (£47.3m, $64.4m) all-in, and while they may slightly raise it, their flexibility is very limited.

Talks continue, but Napoli are not inclined to accept these terms and are adamant on their position: the price for Osimhen is his release clause.

Other clubs, such as Juventus and Al-Hilal, are still interested in Osimhen, but the player’s priority is to play for Galatasaray.

To date, a move to Saudi Arabia, although an option, is not currently a preferred choice.

Contacts between Galatasaray and Napoli continue, but the positions, as of now, are very distant.

