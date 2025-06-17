Liverpool have become the latest club to join the race for Victor Osimhen as the Premier League champions are in talks over a swap deal, sources have told TEAMtalk, as we reveal the striker’s stance on a potential move away from Napoli.

Despite winning the Premier League title last season with relative ease, Liverpool are not standing still and have been very busy in the summer transfer window. Manager Arne Slot has already added Netherlands international right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong to his squad, while a club-record deal has been struck for Germany international attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz. Hungary international left-back Milos Kerkez is also set to move to Anfield from Bournemouth.

Liverpool are also looking to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window, and TEAMtalk can reveal that the Reds have made a move for Osimhen. The 26-year-old is a world-class striker and is back at Napoli after a loan spell at Galatasaray last season.

Osimhen scored 37 goals and gave eight assists in 41 appearances last season, as Okan Buruk’s side won the Turkish Super Lig and the Turkish Cup.

Described as “the best striker in the world” by Nigeria manager Eric Chelle on BBC Sport Africa earlier this week, Osimhen is the subject of interest from a number of clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid, as TEAMtalk reported on June 14.

Sources have now told TEAMtalk that Liverpool have become the ninth club to be involved in the race for the 26-year-old striker and are ready to include Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa in a potential swap deal.

While Osimhen is not the top priority for Liverpool manager Slot, the Nigerian striker is now being seriously considered.

Liverpool have opened a direct channel with Napoli, exploring different possibilities, including a potential swap deal.

In recent days, preliminary talks have taken place between Liverpool and Napoli – also through intermediaries – involving Nunez and Chiesa, two players highly appreciated by Napoli manager Antonio Conte.

Liverpool want to offload Uruguay international striker Nunez, who cost the Reds an initial transfer fee of £64million in the summer of 2022, while Italy international winger Chiesa struggled with injuries since his £10million transfer from Juventus last summer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that it was precisely during these discussions over Nunez and Chiesa that Osimhen’s name emerged.

TEAMtalk understands that Chiesa and Nunez are the two Liverpool players who could be part of the discussions around a complex negotiation for Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen stance on his future – sources

In parallel, Liverpool have also made contact with Osimhen’s entourage. The striker is open to a move to a Champions League club, as revealed, and the Merseyside club’s participation in the competition is an important factor.

The key obstacle could be the Nigerian star’s salary demands. However, if Liverpool sell Nunez and Chiesa, they would free up around £15m per year, money that could be used for Osimhen’s wages.

The deal remains in early stages and is far from easy, but it is on. However, Osimhen, has a release clause of £63million in his contract at Napoli, is in no rush to decide, and he may start pre-season with Napoli before making his final choice.

Napoli won the Serie A title last season and will feature in the Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign.

