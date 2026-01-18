Liverpool transfer ON as ‘distraught’ world-class Real Madrid winger at ‘breaking point’

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Liverpool have received a huge boost in their quest to bring a Real Madrid superstar to Anfield in 2026, with multiple reports in the Spanish media noting how he broke down in tears after being booed by the Estadio Bernabeu faithful.

One of Liverpool’s main targets in 2026 is to sign a winger. While the defending Premier League champions still have Mohamed Salah in their squad, their interest in Antoine Semenyo before the Ghana international winger moved to Manchester City underlines the Reds’ desire to bring in a top-class wide player.

Among the many wingers that Liverpool are actively monitoring is the Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 22 that Liverpool are among the clubs keen on a deal for Vinicius Junior.

Chelsea and Manchester City also have an active interest in the winger, with sources telling us that intermediaries working with the Real Madrid winger have told Liverpool, the Blues and the Cityzens that he does have an interest in moving to England.

Vinicius Junior is under contract at Madrid until the summer of 2027, but talks over a new deal have been put on hold because of his unhappiness under Xabi Alonso, who parted company as Los Blancos last week and was replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa.

While Vinicius Junior will have been pleased to see the back of Alonso, with whom the world-class winger clashed during El Clasico against Barcelona earlier this season, the Estadio Bernabeu faithful are not happy with him.

According to the Spanish media, the Madrid fans booed Vinicius Junior during warm-up and also when his name was announced as part of the starting line-up ahead of the match against Levante on Saturday.

Cadena SER has posted a clip on its website about Vinicius Junior ‘crying in the tunnel after realising the intensity of the boos he received before the match’.

AS, a Real Madrid-leaning publication, has noted that the Madrid fans at the stadium jeered every time Vinicius Junior touched the ball.

‘The Madrid fans’ boos for Vinicius are direct and unequivocal’, according to the report, which has noted that Vinicius Junior was so ‘distraught’ to hear his name jeered over the PA system before the match that his Madrid team-mate, Kylian Mbappe, had to go and ‘console’ him.

Liverpool door flung wide open for Vinicius Junior transfer

Marca, another Real Madrid-centric Spanish publication, has claimed that the boos from the Estadio Bernabeu faithful was because the fans ‘definitively singled him out as one of those responsible for Xabi Alonso’s departure, something the stands are unforgiving of’.

The report noted: ‘The Brazilian had been under scrutiny for several weeks due to his attitude on the pitch.

‘The increasingly frequent boos had already accompanied the player in previous matches, but against Levante the situation reached a breaking point.’

Madrid won 2-0 against Levante, but despite the result, fans were not happy with the performance, and Vinicius Junior left the ground without acknowledging the supporters.

Marca observed: ‘At the final whistle, as soon as the referee blew the final whistle, Vinicius sprinted off the pitch towards the dressing room without acknowledging anyone.

‘This gesture symbolises the critical moment in his relationship with the fans and marks a turning point in his time at Real Madrid.’

The situation of Vinicius Junior at Madrid is at an all-time low, and this opens the door for Liverpool to swoop in.

Sources have told us that Madrid will not sell Vinicius Junior in the January transfer window, but a transfer to Liverpool in the summer of 2026 could well happen, especially if the winger is unable to raise his game.

Madrid fans are unforgiving and have jeered the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Zinedine Zidane and Alfredo Di Stefano in the past.

The key for Vincius Junior to have a long-term future at Madrid is to react positively to the jeers and whistles.

If Vinicius Junior collapses under pressure and struggles to get back in form between now and the end of the season, given his contract situation, Madrid are unlikely to be opposed to selling him.

And Liverpool will be ready to pounce.

