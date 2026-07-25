Liverpool respond after Vinicius Junior offered in blockbuster Real Madrid deal

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, who has been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool have decided against a move for Vinicius Junior in the summer transfer window, according to a reliable source, but another journalist has claimed that the Real Madrid winger could end up at Anfield in 2027.

The Athletic reported on Saturday afternoon that Arsenal are ‘exploring’ a deal for Vinicius Junior.

The Brazil international winger is out of contract at Real Madrid in the summer of 2027, and no new deal is in place at the moment.

Arsenal have not made an official move for Vinicius Junior, but internally, the Gunners have approved a potential deal for the Brazilian superstar.

TalkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Vinicius Junior has been offered to Liverpool, too.

According to the reliable transfer journalist, Liverpool have decided against a move for the 26-year-old.

Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are focusing on signing a right-winger for now, with Vinicius Junior preferring to play on the left flank.

Jacobs wrote on X at 2:28pm on July 25: Arsenal are exploring a deal for Vinicius Jr, as @David_Ornstein and @gunnerblog called.

“Viewed as viable option, although no bid yet.

“#AFC prepared to be opportunistic given Vinicius Jr currently has one year left on his deal.

“Some caution given all the moving parts at Real, but Arsenal are prepared to open talks if given encouragement from the player side.

“Vinicius Jr is yet to sign a new Real Madrid contract, and should progress not be made, a sale this summer is not to be discounted by Real sources.

“On-off renewal talks have taken place for over a year, and an extension has been close at times, but Vinicius Jr paused negotiations following the fallout with Xabi Alonso and no agreement has been reached since.

“Roc Nation look after both Vinicius Jr and Yan Diomande.

“Can also reveal, Vini Jr was suggested to #LFC as well from the player side, but no engagement or meaningful discussion from the club.

“Liverpool are instead focused on strengthening the right-wing.

“Central Saudi figures also dream of signing Vinicius Jr, with Al-Ahli thought to be in line if the Brazilian became open to the move.

“A five-year €1bn contract was proposed last year.”

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Liverpool plan 2027 deal for Vinicius Junior

While Liverpool have decided against signing Vinicius Junior this summer, Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon reported this week that FSG are open to the idea of securing the services of the Brazilian superstar as a free agent in 2027.

Alvarez de Mon, who specialises in Real Madrid and has 315,000 followers on X, said on his YouTube channel, as relayed by Defensa Central: “Real Madrid are interested in renewing Vinicius’s contract, and Vinicius is interested in staying at Real Madrid.

“These are the official positions, but at the moment, I’m not aware that the differences between the two sides have been resolved.

“Unless Vinicius’s side sees an increase in Real Madrid’s leverage, meaning a real rapprochement with Vinicius’s position, they don’t see the need to meet.

“Vinicius’s people, naturally, have to do their job… to find out what the position would be of other clubs that could potentially sign Vinicius, whether in 2026 or 2027.

“We’re mainly talking about Premier League teams.

“In those initial enquiries, there was one club that clearly responded positively to their interest in Vinicius, but the numbers worked out for 2027.

“That club is Liverpool.

“If Vinicius becomes a free agent in 2027, not only will the Premier League be paying attention, but I imagine Bayern Munich and PSG will also be watching closely.”

“I’m increasingly convinced that a renewal this summer is unlikely.

“Of course, how comfortable or uncomfortable Vinicius feels with Mourinho, how the Brazilian performs, how the team functions, and so on, could be very important.”

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